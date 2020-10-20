Quantcast
Ivanka Trump rails against ‘perpetual shutdowns’ in Michigan: ‘We have to know how to live with’ COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

ALTO, Mich. — Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, campaigned Monday in Michigan, where she spoke out against what she described as “perpetual shutdowns” aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.Ivanka Trump, who also serves as a White House adviser to her father, made a surprise stop at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery in Grand Rapids before speaking to a crowd of about 100 people at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto.During the Alto event, Ivanka Trump took questions from Mercedes Schlapp, another adviser to the president. At one point, Schlapp said, “We won’t mention any names,” …

2020 Election

Arizona conservative bothered by Trump’s ‘narcissism’ and ‘perpetual lying’ won’t be voting for him this time

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Josh Heaton "immediately" regretted voting for Donald Trump in 2016. The lifelong Republican intends to make amends by supporting Joe Biden next month in the battleground state of Arizona.

Moderate conservatives like Heaton who are switching sides in the southwestern state -- where Trump won by some 100,000 votes last time, but Biden now leads by a slender margin -- could prove vital to the US election, analysts say.

"We didn't feel like we had very good options" in 2016, the 43-year-old engineer told AFP at his home in the Phoenix suburbs.

"To be honest, until I voted I didn't know who I was going to vote for. And I had some regrets immediately afterwards," he added.

2020 Election

‘I really despise him’: Trump is hemorrhaging support among white women in a state he can’t afford to lose

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes in 2016, he did so with help of many white women — about half of whom voted for him in the Keystone State four years ago. But reporter Julia Terruso, in an article published by the Philadelphia Inquirer on October 19, stresses that Trump is struggling with that demographic in Pennsylvania in 2020.

"Only 37% of white women in the state support him, according to a Quinnipiac survey earlier this month — a finding similar to other polls in Pennsylvania and other battleground states," Terruso explains. "If that big shift holds, it could help deliver Pennsylvania — and the White House — to Democratic candidate Joe Biden."

Breaking Banner

Trump promised them a major new factory — but all this swing state got was ’empty promises and empty buildings’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his supporters were hoping that a deal with the Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn would create 13,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin, guaranteeing that he would win the state this election year and convince voters that he made good on his promise to bring new jobs to the Rust Belt. But the Foxconn deal, journalist Josh Dzieza emphasizes in an article for The Verge, has been a flop — and the LCD plant that was promised never materialized. Instead of a manufacturing renaissance, all Wisconsin got were "empty promises and empty buildings," according to The Verge.

