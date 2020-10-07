Jacob Blake, whose shooting by Kenosha police sparked protests, leaves hospital
Jacob Blake has moved from a Milwaukee hospital to an out-of-state spinal cord center after he was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, six weeks ago.Blake, 29, is “in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” his lawyer Patrick Cafferty said, according to CNN. “I can’t provide more details.”Cafferty declined to elaborate on the timing of Blake’s move or how long his treatment at the spinal center is expected to last.The caught-on-video shooting sparked several nights of unrest amid widespread criticism of the use of force.Officer Ryan Sheskey,…
The geopolitical implications of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis
America’s national security officials are on alert and global markets shook – at least briefly – following the announcement that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
As someone who studies the U.S.‘s image, I am curious about the geopolitical implications of the leader of the free world falling victim to the pandemic, and how America’s allies, adversaries and others might use this moment, or ones in the weeks and months ahead, to their advantage.
2020 Election
Why the US vice presidential debate matters more now than ever before
In many ways, a vice president’s most important constitutional duty is simply to stay alive. Beyond breaking ties in the US Senate, the vice president essentially has no real constitutional duties beyond replacing a deceased or incapacitated president.
Such matters of life or death could not weigh heavier in the upcoming presidential election, which features the oldest candidates of all time — President Donald Trump is 74 and his opponent, Joe Biden, is 77.
And Trump, as we all know, was hospitalised in recent days after contracting COVID-19 — and, according to his doctor, is still not “out of the woods” when it comes to making a full recovery.
Accomplished physician begs White House to ‘just come clean’ on Trump’s health after offering ‘contradictory’ updates
Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Dr. Ashish Jha responded to an update from President Trump's doctors who said he's been "symptom free" from coronavirus for 24-hours.
According to Jha, "all of this is very confusing."
"I wish they would just come clean and explain what's going on with the President," he said, adding that the updates regarding Trump's health are "certainly contradictory."
"There was a lot of evasiveness over the weekend ... and the failure to tell us when he [last tested negative for coronavirus] is confusing because, why are they keeping that?" he said. "It's really important information, it would be helpful for contact tracing, letting people who might have been exposed."