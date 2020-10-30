Jaime Harrison honors aunt who died of COVID in emotional debate plea to unseat Lindsey Graham

In a calm and deliberate plea on the debate stage Friday night, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison made his argument a bit more personal against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The coronavirus has dramatically impacted South Carolina. We’ve had over 750,000 people lose their jobs – 400,000 of them lost their health insurance because they lost their jobs,” Harrison said. “Over 160,000 have been infected. 3,600 have lost their lives, including my aunt Gladys. And what we needed was real leadership to address this issue at hand. But what you just heard from Sen. Graham is what we get: the discussion of Washington, D.C. I don’t care what is going on in Washington, D.C. because right now Rome is on fire here in South Carolina.”

Watch the video.