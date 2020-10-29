Jake Tapper goes off on Trump, Jr over Fox News appearance: ‘Lie after lie after lie after lie’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Thursday had harsh words for Donald Trump, Jr. after the president’s eldest son appeared on Fox News.

The president’s son attempted to minimize the threat of coronavirus.

“The reality is this,” he claimed. “If you look, I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago because I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections.”

“But I was like, why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, the number is almost nothing,” Trump, Jr. falsely claimed.

CNN’s Tapper blasted Fox News and Trump, Jr. for the segment.

“So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 87,164 new cases and 951 reported deaths. TODAY. With a total of 228,636 deaths,” Tapper tweeted.

“Lie after lie after lie after lie,” he continued.

“No news media organization is perfect or infallible but the number of sheer lies continuously told on Fox downplaying this pandemic — with zero pushback — is shocking,” he added.

