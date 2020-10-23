Jared and Ivanka threaten to sue the Lincoln Project for ‘enormous’ damages over Times Square billboards on COVID: report

Attorneys representing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are threatening to sue the Lincoln Project over two Times Square billboards criticizing the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lincoln Project posted a copy of a letter sent by attorney Marc Kasowitz.

“I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square,” Kasowitz wrote.

“Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem” (alteration in original), with body bags underneath,” the letter read.

“Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representation that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel,” he claimed.

The Kushner quote was reported by Vanity Fair.

“If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” Kasowitz wrote.

The Lincoln Project said “a legal response will be coming soon.”