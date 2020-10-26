Jared Kushner: ‘Complaining’ Black people have to ‘want to be successful’
White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not “want to be successful.”
Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation,” Kushner explained. “You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they’d go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”
“And again, one thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat,” he continued, “is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out the problems that they’re complaining about.”
Kushner added: “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
The White House adviser went on to claim that Trump has a “groundswell of support in the Black community because they’re realizing that all the different bad things the media and the Democrats have said about President Trump are not true.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
