Jared Kushner is ‘infantilizing the president’ in new Bob Woodward audio tapes: CNN host

White House advisor Jared Kushner was “infantilizing” President Donald Trump during comments he made to journalist Bob Woodward in April, CNN host Brianna Keilar said Wednesday.

In an audio recording released by CNN, Kushner tells Woodward that “the most dangerous people around the president are over-confident idiots” because they can get past Trump’s “defense mechanisms.” He added that those advisors had been replaced with “more thoughtful people who kind of know their place.”

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel said the clip revealed two important things about Trump.

“He had to have other people around to balance the overconfident people,” she explained. “But the other thing, those words about senior staff who are there now ‘know their place.’ It is clear that, you know, whether it’s administration officials or doctors, health experts, President Trump wants to be the one who’s in charge.”

“He’s almost infantilizing the president,” Keilar added, “with this idea that he is sort of controlled by whoever is swaying him at any given moment.”

