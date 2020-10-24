Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Jarring’: PA Trump fans attack polls making so much noise poll workers couldn’t read instructions to voters

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump Michigan rally (Photo: Screen capture)

One Pennsylvania polling place fell under a full out attack on those standing in line to vote and trying to cast a ballot on Saturday.

In a Twitter thread, Behavioral Economist Alex Imas explained that while he was casting his ballot on the outskirts of Philadelphia County, PA Saturday, a parade of semis and other cars surrounded the polling place, laying on their horns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I arrived just as polling place opened. Short line. Thought I’d be in and out in 20 minutes tops. Even w/ this short line, it took 2+ hours,” he explained.

“Then the next Semi followed, then the 3rd,” he continued. “A motorcade of semis, jeeps, and a few sedans drove down the road. All honking. All flying Trump 2020 flags. With people yelling out the window. This motorcade snaked around the polling place the entire time I was there (2 hrs).”

Imus explained that a line of semis honking while people were standing in line was so loud that it made trying to vote a nightmare.

“Listening to this for hours is jarring,” he said. “Election officials, who were extremely professional, could not give instructions to people in line because no one could hear them. People covered their ears. At some point the people in line started yelling at the trucks. Some of which stopped, and started yelling back. There were enough police/officials to keep things from escalating. But all this being said: There is no telling what Nov 3 is going to be like. Vote early!”

Chances are these drivers could be charged with noise ordinances and even voter suppression attempts. It’s unknown why police didn’t take action to protect the voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennsylvania voters can report voter intimidation to the Pennsylvania Voter Services.

Read his full thread here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gives 9/11 first responders back the $3.3 million he took from health fund: GOP Congressman

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Rep. Peter King (R-NY) announced that the 9/11 first responders would get the $3.3 million back that President Donald Trump stole from the program that helped them with medical treatments.

Those at the Twin Towers site in the days following the terrorist attacks breathed in a series of toxic gasses and asbestosis, leading them to have a slew of health problems years later. A fund was set up to ensure that those heroes were always taken care of for the rest of their lives as they suffered through their final years.

“It’s a great victory for really deserving people,” King told the New York Daily News Saturday. "I mean this just never should have happened, but we fought hard, we got it done."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nuns at Trump rally appear uncomfortable reading their Bible as president runs over an hour late to event

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

A group of three nuns appeared in the stands behind President Donald Trump's podium as they waited for him to arrive.

Trump was supposed to begin speaking at 4 p.m. in Circleville, Ohio, but as of 5 p.m. Trump hadn't yet arrived. Ohio was once considered a solidly red state when Trump won it with a margin of 8.13 percent. Trump is now only two to three points away from being beaten by Vice President Joe Biden in the state, according to polling averages.

The three sisters were seen waiting in the stands, crammed in with Trump voters in red shirts dancing and bouncing around. They looked uncomfortable and gathered instead to read their Bible together.

Continue Reading
 

Alternet 2020

Trump admits to donors it’s going to be tough for the Republicans to hold the Senate: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke to Republican donors this week and revealed that he isn't sure the GOP can hold the Senate, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

During the presidential debates this week, Trump attacked Biden for accepting the flood of campaign dollars coming in to support him. The average contribution to his campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden said, is $43. But Trump claimed he could be raising billions if he wanted to.

According to the Post, Trump was begging for cash by telling his donors that the Senate could be lost. Ironically, Trump also said during a campaign rally this week that the GOP would win the House, an even tougher lift for the Republican Party, which is expected to still have a net loss of congressional seats.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE