‘Jarring’: PA Trump fans attack polls making so much noise poll workers couldn’t read instructions to voters

One Pennsylvania polling place fell under a full out attack on those standing in line to vote and trying to cast a ballot on Saturday.

In a Twitter thread, Behavioral Economist Alex Imas explained that while he was casting his ballot on the outskirts of Philadelphia County, PA Saturday, a parade of semis and other cars surrounded the polling place, laying on their horns.

“I arrived just as polling place opened. Short line. Thought I’d be in and out in 20 minutes tops. Even w/ this short line, it took 2+ hours,” he explained.

“Then the next Semi followed, then the 3rd,” he continued. “A motorcade of semis, jeeps, and a few sedans drove down the road. All honking. All flying Trump 2020 flags. With people yelling out the window. This motorcade snaked around the polling place the entire time I was there (2 hrs).”

Imus explained that a line of semis honking while people were standing in line was so loud that it made trying to vote a nightmare.

“Listening to this for hours is jarring,” he said. “Election officials, who were extremely professional, could not give instructions to people in line because no one could hear them. People covered their ears. At some point the people in line started yelling at the trucks. Some of which stopped, and started yelling back. There were enough police/officials to keep things from escalating. But all this being said: There is no telling what Nov 3 is going to be like. Vote early!”

Chances are these drivers could be charged with noise ordinances and even voter suppression attempts. It’s unknown why police didn’t take action to protect the voters.

Pennsylvania voters can report voter intimidation to the Pennsylvania Voter Services.

Read his full thread here.