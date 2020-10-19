Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma

Longtime actor and activist Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges posted on Twitter.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he revealed.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he explained. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The actor took the occasion to ask everyone to vote.