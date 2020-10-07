Jeff Sessions was a ‘driving force’ behind child separations – Rod Rosenstein said they should include infants: NYT
As Attorney General under President Donald Trump in 2018, Jeff Sessions ordered the separation of migrant children from their parents and even other siblings. Rod Rosenstein, who would go on to gain a high profile under the Mueller Russia probe, was a complicit partner in that project.
“We need to take away children,” Attorney General Sessions told five federal prosecutors who were “deeply concerned” about the child separations, The New York Times reports.
“One added in shorthand: ‘If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.'”
Rod Rosenstein, the the deputy attorney general at the time, “went even further in a second call about a week later, telling the five prosecutors that it did not matter how young the children were. He said that government lawyers should not have refused to prosecute two cases simply because the children were barely more than infants.”
According to The Times, Sessions and Rosenstein “were ‘a driving force’ behind the policy that spurred the separation of thousands of families, many of them fleeing violence in Central America and seeking asylum in the United States, before Mr. Trump abandoned it amid global outrage, according to a draft report of the results of the investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the department’s inspector general.”
That was behind the scenes. Sessions, who recently lost a primary bid to retake his old Alabama Senate seat, was only too happy to allow Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen to take the brunt of the international outrage.
The Times reporting is based on interviews with federal government officials and a review of an a 86-page draft Inspector General’s report.
“Mr. Rosenstein told the inspector general that Mr. Sessions ‘understood what the consequences were.'”
“The A.G.’s goal,” Rosenstein said, “was to create a more effective deterrent so that everybody would believe that they had a risk of being prosecuted.”
Read the entire Times report here.
2020 Election
Trump defies COVID-19, polls — but Biden keeps gaining
President Donald Trump defied the Covid-19 virus, disastrous opinion polls and new economic turmoil Tuesday in a stormy return from hospitalization, while surging challenger Joe Biden appealed for Americans to unite against the "forces of darkness."
There have been few tougher days for Trump since he came to power after his shock 2016 election win.
Still being treated with a powerful cocktail of drugs for the coronavirus after three nights in hospital, he was scrambling to get his reelection campaign back on track ahead of November 3 election day -- just four weeks away.
Latest polls forecast a huge victory for Biden, with CNN giving the Democrat a national advantage of 57 percent to 41 percent among likely voters, with women voters going 66 to 32 percent in his favor.
2020 Election
GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report
Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.
Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party's down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.
“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”
Latest Headlines
‘Smart’ male chastity device vulnerable to locking by hackers: researchers
A security flaw in an internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it -- leaving users trapped, researchers have warned.
The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override.
The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth -- marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device -- but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking.
"We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth lock from being opened, permanently locking the user in the device. There is no physical unlock," British security firm Pen Test Partners said Tuesday.