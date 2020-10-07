Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion still on the market
PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s located in one of the most envied and desirable towns in the world, and yet a seemingly well-priced 14,000-square-foot mansion for sale here is languishing, despite its six bedrooms, seven baths, a large swimming pool and frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway.That mansion in Palm Beach belonged to the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and although it’s been for sale since early July there are apparently no takers so far. The price for the mansion with southern exposure and water views remains fixed at just a hair under $22 million.It is one of at least three…
Legendary former CDC head rips Trump’s CDC chief in private letter: ‘It is a slaughter not a political dispute’
The former public health official credited with eradicating smallpox blasted President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Foege, who led the Centers for Disease Control from 1977-1983, sent a private letter to the agency's current director, Robert Redfield, and pressed him to acknowledge the administration's failures in writing and chart a new course, reported USA Today.
Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?
Aides fear Trump is melting down because of the ‘cocktail of drugs’ he’s taking for COVID: report
President Donald Trump over the last two days has been behaving even more erratically than usual, as exemplified by his decision to call off economic relief talks only to insist that Democrats pass economic relief bills hours later.
The New York Times reports that some Trump officials are worried that "Mr. Trump’s behavior was spurred by a cocktail of drugs he has been taking to treat the coronavirus, including dexamethasone, a steroid that can cause mood swings and can give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria."