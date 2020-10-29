Quantcast
Jerry Falwell Jr sues Liberty University for ‘damage to his reputation’: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is suing the evangelical college for forcing him to resign in the wake of a stream of scandals, NBC News reports.

“We attempted to meet several times with the Liberty University Board of Trustees Executive Committee but were unsuccessful in doing so. Thus, we were forced to seek remedy for Mr. Falwell’s ongoing injuries and damage to his reputation through the Court,” Falwell’s lawyer Robert Raskopf said in a statement.

Falwell made headlines after a former hotel pool attendant-turned-business partner, Giancarlo Granda, 29, told Reuters that he had an affair with Falwell’s wife, which started in 2012, when he was 20, and ended in 2018.


Hackers steal $2.3 million from Wisconsin GOP’s Trump reelection fund

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party was targeted by hackers, who made off with $2.3 million from a campaign's federal account which was being used to help President Donald Trump.

According to the report, "the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump's reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors."

Pence ignites backlash after boasting about the economy as the pandemic continues to spiral out of control

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence triumphantly announced the growth in the third quarter was at the "fastest pace ever."

US GDP grew at its the fastest pace EVER to 33.1% in the third quarter! America is coming BACK and with four more years of President @realDonaldTrump, our Nation will soar to new heights! pic.twitter.com/qbDldUv6zX

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 29, 2020

