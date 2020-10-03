Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Trump for catching COVID-19 after mocking Biden over mask wearing

Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back when he weighed in on President Donald Trump’s hospitalization. Although the president is reportedly battling coronavirus, Kimmel took a moment to reflect on Trump and the White House’s handling of the coronavirus as he reiterated why the president has arrived at this point.

On Friday night, Kimmel acknowledged that Trump is considered “high-risk” for coronavirus as he took the moment as an opportunity to highlight the contradiction in Trump’s war on Obamacare and pre-existing conditions.

Although the president is receiving top-notch health care at Walter Reed Medical Center, most Americans would not be so fortunate if Trump manages to strike down Obamacare and change laws regarding insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.

“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any 2020ier…” Kimmel said at the top of his show, adding, “He’s high-risk because of his age and his weight. Fortunately, he does have Obamacare, so he’s covered with those pre-existing conditions.”

Kimmel recalled Trump’s repeated attacks aimed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. On multiple occasions, Trump has mocked Biden for always wearing a mask in public. The president also insulted Biden at the first presidential debate for his decision to wear masks.

You can’t look past the fact that over and over again, Trump has made fun of Joe Biden for wearing a mask,” Kimmel argued.

The late night talk show host went on to stress the importance of masks and how contact tracing will be critical to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Ha, ha, and ha. Here’s the thing: masks protect us from the coronavirus. They protect us from getting it, and spreading it. That’s a fact. If everyone wore a mask, we might not have any of this anymore. We would definitely have less of this,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also quipped about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House comparing it to “a summer camp with lice.” At this point, every White House staffer that the president has come in contact with has potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.

“But this president doesn’t think they look good, and so now he has the virus, his wife has it, and every staffer who may have come into contact with the president is at risk. Basically, right now the White House is like a summer camp with lice.”

Over the last two days, several people who work closely with the president have now tested positive for coronavirus. White House Advisor Hope Hicks was the first positive case reported before Trump’s COVID-19 test results were confirmed. Now, the president along with First Lady Melania Trump, his campaign manager Bill Stepien, his former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, two Republican senators, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins, and others have all tested positive for coronavirus, according to Politico.

The White House is now contact tracing to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, that has been a relatively difficult feat due to the number of public events Trump attended this week and the number of people he came in contact with failing to wear a mask or social distance.

Trump is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Watch below:

