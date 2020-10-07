Jobless Americans may end up with just $5 a week in unemployment benefits without new stimulus deal: report

After President Trump pulled out of negotiations over a fifth round of coronavirus relief this Tuesday, it’s looking desperate workers won’t be getting their next round of stimulus checks any time soon.

According to CNBC, unemployed Americans “will be living off their current allotment of benefits from the state or federal government. In some cases, that amounts to just $5 a week.”

When that money finally disappears by the end of the year absent any new legislation, they’ll have no income at all if they can’t find another job.

