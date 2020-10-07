Quantcast
Connect with us

Jobless Americans may end up with just $5 a week in unemployment benefits without new stimulus deal: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump leaving the White House in a mask while being airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center (screengrab)

After President Trump pulled out of negotiations over a fifth round of coronavirus relief this Tuesday, it’s looking desperate workers won’t be getting their next round of stimulus checks any time soon.

According to CNBC, unemployed Americans “will be living off their current allotment of benefits from the state or federal government. In some cases, that amounts to just $5 a week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When that money finally disappears by the end of the year absent any new legislation, they’ll have no income at all if they can’t find another job.

Read the full report over at CNBC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP Senate nominee leaves the campaign trail for COVID-19 quarantine: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Republicans got more bad news in their efforts to maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election.

"Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis will self-quarantine and get tested again for COVID after exposure this week to a person who tested positive on Wednesday," the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

Lewis is challenging Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

“Congressman Lewis is currently feeling fine and displaying no symptoms,” read a campaign statement. “All campaign staffers who were in contact with congressman Lewis since Monday are also self-quarantining and will be tested.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House may have infected Gold Star families with COVID at indoor Trump event: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

While there has been much focus on Saturday's White House nomination events for Amy Coney Barrett, they might not have been the only weekend events at the White House that spread COVID-19.

"On the same day President Trump acknowledged contracting the coronavirus, the White House quietly informed a veterans group that there was a COVID-19 risk stemming from a Sept. 27 event honoring the families of fallen U.S. service members, the head of that charitable organization told The Daily Beast. The White House warning, which came on Oct. 2, is the earliest known outreach to visitors of the complex that there was a risk of coronavirus emerging from the grounds where the president, the first lady, and at least 17 of his aides, according to Politico, have now tested positive for the virus," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jobless Americans may end up with just $5 a week in unemployment benefits without new stimulus deal: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

After President Trump pulled out of negotiations over a fifth round of coronavirus relief this Tuesday, it's looking desperate workers won't be getting their next round of stimulus checks any time soon.

According to CNBC, unemployed Americans "will be living off their current allotment of benefits from the state or federal government. In some cases, that amounts to just $5 a week."

When that money finally disappears by the end of the year absent any new legislation, they'll have no income at all if they can't find another job.

Read the full report over at CNBC.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE