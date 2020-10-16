Joe Biden blasts CBS reporter for asking about NY Post report on Hunter Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night was asked about the highly controversial report by the NY Post on his son Hunter.
The report has been criticized as likely originating from a Russian disinformation campaign seeking to re-elect Trump.
“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the NY Post story about your son?” CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked.
“I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”
I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?
He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020
2020 Election
Kansas man arrested for threat to kidnap and murder Wichita mayor over mask mandate: report
Yet another plot was uncovered by somebody seeking to harm public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.
"A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over frustrations with the city’s mask ordinance, the mayor and police said Friday afternoon," The Wichita Eagle reported Friday. "Meredith Dowty, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 6:05 p.m., Friday, booking reports show. Police confirmed he is the suspect and said he could face a charge of criminal threat."
2020 Election
Niece of Osama bin Laden complains about Trump’s unpopularity on Fox News
The niece of Osama bin Laden on Friday complained about the response she has received after endorsing President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Tucker Carlson interviewed bin Laden after claiming he does not know the definition of white supremacy.
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1317258403488563200
"I find it quite interesting that in certain, elitist circles I've encountered, that I faced so much arrogance and vulgarity for stating my beliefs, my support for the president and it's unlike anything I've experience before," bin Laden said.
Noor bin Laden is on Tucker to complain about how hard it is to be a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/iPYCwVn3gz
2020 Election
Trump whines that he may lose 2020 election: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’
During his campaign rally in Georgia Friday night, President Donald J. Trump threatened to "leave the country" if he should lose the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Raw Story's Matthew Chapman reported last week that Trump's tax records revealed a few giant surprises.