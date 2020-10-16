Joe Biden blasts CBS reporter for asking about NY Post report on Hunter Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night was asked about the highly controversial report by the NY Post on his son Hunter.

The report has been criticized as likely originating from a Russian disinformation campaign seeking to re-elect Trump.

“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the NY Post story about your son?” CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”