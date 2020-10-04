Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 despite exposure to Trump during debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (screengrab)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus for the third time, despite exposure to the virus from President Donald Trump’s team during the first presidential debate Tuesday, his campaign team said in a release Sunday.

Trump and his team arrived so late to the debate that they weren’t tested before entering the room. They also didn’t socially distance and weren’t wearing masks. It has prompted conspiracy theories that Trump intentionally arrived late so he wouldn’t be refused entry due to being COVID-positive. There’s no confirmation of that, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, his family, and the campaign team wore masks throughout the debate and socially distanced. Biden himself was the only person in the team to remove his mask for the debate. The president even went so far as to mock Biden for wearing his mask, which he claimed covers Biden’s whole face.

Sunday was the fifth day for Biden since the contact with those who have the virus on Trump’s team and remains negative. The average time for symptoms to appear is four to five days after exposure. Some can go as long as 14 days before they experience symptoms, however. For most, the symptoms are light at first and then grow worse over time.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Now that it affects him personally he wants other people to be careful’: CNN’s Avlon unleashes on Trump narcissism

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went for a ride on Sunday afternoon to greet supporters who had gathered outside his hospital room at Walter Reed. He also released a video confessing that he has been fully educated on COVID-19 while at the hospital, as opposed to before, when the CDC, Coronavirus Task Force, FDA and the top experts in the world were briefing him.

"It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said. "I learned it by really going to school. I get it, and I understand it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN host compares Trump COVID-19 drive to see supporters to ‘Michael Jackson dangling the baby over the balcony’

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

CNN host Brian Stelter attacked President Donald Trump for putting lives at risk to take a drive to wave to his supporters outside his hospital room at Walter Reed.

According to Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, every person in the car with Trump must now quarantine for 14 days, according to CDC guidelines. Trump then made an about-face and turned back to Walter Reed.

Speaking to CNN, Stelter explained that it was the "worst kind of reality TV stunt" that Trump could employ.

"This is not Ronald Reagan waving from the window to reassure the American people," Stelter said, recalling Reagan after he was shot in 1981. "This was Michael Jackson holding a baby over the balcony recklessly. It put others in danger, and it's emblematic of the Trump years. The photos the White House has been releasing, the videos, we have to show them because they're the only evidence we have of the president's condition, but they're propagandistic, that's, unfortunately, the situation we're in."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ohio voters call Trump’s response to COVID pandemic: ‘An absolute disaster’

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

During the fourth stop on MSNBC’s Velshi Across America 2020 tour, host Ali Velshi spoke with voters in Fremont, Ohio, and the result was less than stellar for President Donald J. Trump's 2020 reelection effort.

When asked about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and his handling of the pandemic, respondents agreed there was a lot to be desired from the current administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE