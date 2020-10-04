Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 despite exposure to Trump during debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus for the third time, despite exposure to the virus from President Donald Trump’s team during the first presidential debate Tuesday, his campaign team said in a release Sunday.

Trump and his team arrived so late to the debate that they weren’t tested before entering the room. They also didn’t socially distance and weren’t wearing masks. It has prompted conspiracy theories that Trump intentionally arrived late so he wouldn’t be refused entry due to being COVID-positive. There’s no confirmation of that, however.

Biden, his family, and the campaign team wore masks throughout the debate and socially distanced. Biden himself was the only person in the team to remove his mask for the debate. The president even went so far as to mock Biden for wearing his mask, which he claimed covers Biden’s whole face.

Sunday was the fifth day for Biden since the contact with those who have the virus on Trump’s team and remains negative. The average time for symptoms to appear is four to five days after exposure. Some can go as long as 14 days before they experience symptoms, however. For most, the symptoms are light at first and then grow worse over time.