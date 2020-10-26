Joe Biden makes bold push to be the first Democrat to win Georgia in decades: Washington Post
As the final leg of his presidential campaign crescendos, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is hoping to pull off what hasn’t been done in decades; Biden will aim to be the first Democrat to win Georgia since former President Bill Clinton managed the feat in 1992.
In 1968, Georgia voted for Independent George Wallace in an election that marked the last time a third-party candidate received any electoral votes.
Georgia has 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the 2020 election — and Biden is not wasting any time.
“[Biden] understands the vitality of the Sun Belt and the importance of not just winning this election, but setting the table for success for the Senate and for the country,” said former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. “Georgia has been ground zero for many of these conversations.”
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Monday showed a tight race in Georgia with Biden winning 47 percent of likely voters and Trump taking 46 percent. Strategists say a Democratic advantage is possible, but that Republicans can potentially close the gap on Election Day by voting in-person. According to the secretary of state’s office, 128,590 Georgia residents cast ballots in person on Monday, a more than 40 percent increase from the previous record first day of in-person voting, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
“One distinct advantage for Biden in the early numbers is the share of the votes cast by Black voters, which by Sunday was about 31 percent of the total mail-in vote — roughly the same as the Black share of the overall electorate in 2016. Polls show that more Black voters plan to vote in person than by mail, meaning that turnout rate could grow on Election Day,” The Washington Post reported.
“Atlanta is a tale of the country, as far as what the suburbs do,” said Robinson, who lives in the northern part of DeKalb County, outside Atlanta. “More than ever, what the suburbs here will determine is, do enough white people who live around me vote for Biden? Or do they stick to where they’ve been most of their lives and vote Republican? The entire country should be watching this.”
Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination
Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the bench.
Chants of "Justice Barrett" could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.
Trump patronizes and insults women — as he seeks female votes before election day: report
On Monday, the Los Angeles Times detailed the juxtaposition of President Donald Trump's 11th-hour attempts to sway women voters into his camp, with his ongoing condescension and insults towards any women who challenge or disagree with him.
"As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters," reported Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols. "But it hasn’t stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough."
Trump argues against counting all the votes: ‘Must have final total on November 3rd’
President Donald Trump on Monday argued against counting all of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.
While traveling from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to the swearing-in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump suggested that voting should end on election day and the incomplete results should be accepted.
"Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA," Trump claimed.
"Must have final total on November 3rd," Trump demanded.
The comments were a continuation of Trump's efforts to discredit the legitimacy of the election as he trails Joe Biden in the polls.