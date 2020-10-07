Joe Biden offers to fix Mike Pence’s fly problem

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself with a fly-swatter prepared to fix yet another of the problems the Trump administration is facing: the fly.

Pence had pivoted to talk about law enforcement and civil rights when a fly landed on his head. While there were many reasons viewers speculated the fly was so attracted to Pence, Biden proved to be the only one willing to step up and take care of the problem. Granted, given the place of the fly, Pence may prefer that Biden shoo it away, but it was an officer that prompted laughter online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s campaign also started the website FlyWillVote.com which connects to the website where Biden supporters can pledge that they will vote on election day.

See Biden’s post below: