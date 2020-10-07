Joe Biden offers to fix Mike Pence’s fly problem
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself with a fly-swatter prepared to fix yet another of the problems the Trump administration is facing: the fly.
Pence had pivoted to talk about law enforcement and civil rights when a fly landed on his head. While there were many reasons viewers speculated the fly was so attracted to Pence, Biden proved to be the only one willing to step up and take care of the problem. Granted, given the place of the fly, Pence may prefer that Biden shoo it away, but it was an officer that prompted laughter online.
Biden’s campaign also started the website FlyWillVote.com which connects to the website where Biden supporters can pledge that they will vote on election day.
See Biden’s post below:
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
2020 Election
Kamala Harris prosecuted Mike Pence at VP debate — here are her top six moments
Longtime prosecutor Kamala Harris took advantage of her legal experience during Wednesday's night's vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.
Prior to her election to the United States Senate, Harris served as a local prosecutor on both sides of the San Francisco Bay. She was the chief of the Career Criminal Division as a prosecutor in San Francisco. In 2003, Harris was elected SF District Attorney and was re-elected with 98.5% of the vote in 2007.
In 2010, Harris was elected Attorney General of California. She was re-elected in 2014 before winning her 2016 Senate race.
2020 Election
Mike Pence mocked as he’s ‘dominated’ by ‘the fly’ that spends 2 minutes and 20 seconds on his head
About halfway through the debate, a fly appeared to fly into Mike Pence's hair. It's unclear if the fly was stuck to his hair product or simply stayed for a short nap but it rested for several minutes as Pence shook his head from side to side.
It only added to the laundry list of unfortunate humiliations Pence faced on debate night. First, it appeared that he had pink-eye or something that could be coronavirus related, according to the Ophthalmology Times. Then reviews of Pence's debate performance weren't turning out well as his analysts claimed he was being smoked by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
2020 Election
Kamala Harris just laughs after Mike Pence interrupted her: ‘Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking’
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate that was broadcast live on Wednesday evening.
"I thought we saw enough of it in last week's debate, but I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth and the truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear: he will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year," Harris said.
Pence then interrupted Harris.
"Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," Harris replied. "I'm speaking."
Harris finally got in her answer on the Affordable Care Act.