Joe Biden op-ed featured in major Christian news outlet: ‘This is a battle for the soul of our nation’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. (Pix_Arena / Shutterstock.com)

One of the most prominent Christian news outlets in the U.S. published an op-ed written by Joe Biden this Thursday, where the Democratic presidential candidate declares that “loving God and loving others” is the “very foundation” of his faith.

“Throughout my career in public service, these values have kept me grounded in what matters most. As a husband, father, and grandfather, they are the cornerstone upon which our family is built,” Biden writes in the Christian Post. “Through the pain of losing my wife, my daughter, and my son, they have sustained me with eternal hope. My faith has been a source of immeasurable solace in times of grief, and a daily inspiration to fight against the abuse of power in all its forms. ”

Biden says his Catholic faith has helped instill in him a “core truth” — that every person on earth is equal in rights and dignity, “because we are all beloved children of God,” adding that while the U.S. has never been completely perfect or free of prejudice, it has never walked away from those ideals.

Ultimately, Biden says, we’re in a “battle for the soul of our nation.”

“We saw it in Charlottesville in 2017, the hatred and boiling rage of those people coming out of the fields carrying tiki torches and chanting the same anti-Semitic bile we heard in the 1930s,” he continues. “We’ve seen it far too often since – attacks on immigrants, communities of color, people of different faiths – violence stemming from those who would stoke hate and division in our country. It has become too easy in recent years to define our neighbors as “others” rather than children of God and fellow Americans. It has to stop. We have to strive harder to come together, and to love our neighbors as ourselves. That is the work we are all called to by God.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Christian Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump demands SCOTUS intervene to stop late ballot counting: ‘The Election should END on November 3rd’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that the United States Supreme Court intervene to stop states from counting ballots after November 3rd.

The president reacted angrily to a Supreme Court decision this week that rejected North Carolina Republicans' effort to stop an extension for accepting absentee ballots that arrive late but are postmarked on election day.

"This decision is CRAZY and so bad for our Country," the president fumed on Twitter. "Can you imagine what will happen during that nine day period. The Election should END on November 3rd."

In reality, many states have traditionally taken days to count all of their ballots, and forecasters are projecting that three key midwestern states -- Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania -- will need extra time given the flood of ballots sent in by mail.

Trump is ignoring desperate Lindsey Graham and letting him ‘twist in the wind’: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

With his own re-election prospects in doubt, Donald Trump is spending no time on the campaign trail helping out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) who could be facing a stunning loss in conservative South Carolina.

Writing for the Week under a headline that reads, "Lindsey Graham, you're on your own," columnist Joel Mathis let Graham -- one of Trump's most ardent defenders -- know that he is only an afterthought in the president's self-centered world.

‘Someone’s reading our texts’: Tucker Carlson, UPS and the non-stolen Biden documents

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is being widely mocked after regaling viewers of his top-rated cable news program on Wednesday with a bizarre, evidence-free tale of deep state-style espionage directed against him by unknown forces who allegedly stole a sheaf of top-secret documents with "damning" information about the Biden family, as it was in transit to him via UPS.

