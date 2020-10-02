Joe Biden takes down negative ads as Trump is airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital after contracting COVID

Democratic presidential pick Joe Biden has removed negative political ads involving his opponent President Donald J. Trump as a direct response to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The news followed Trump’s emergency airlift to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

The decision was made “before” the White House released word that Trump was going to Walter Reed, according to multiple sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s campaign tweeted, “This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation.”

Campaign aide confirms this @jmartNYT scoop let https://t.co/aNLmkjykys — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2020

This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020