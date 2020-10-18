John Bolton: ‘Trump will not leave graciously if he loses’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he doesn’t anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.
Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn’t have faith in the president’s maturity to move forward after a loss.
“I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley,” said Bolton. “I have no concerns as long as they’re still in office. Let’s be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know. It is — it is very troubling that he has said, ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, ‘This is on us. He has to go.'”
Trump tells Nevada rally he’s absolutely going to win California in November
President Donald J. Trump is trailing his political opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, by approximately 30 percentage points in Calif., but that hasn't stopped him from proclaiming he's going to win the state on Nov. 3.
"I don't know why we wouldn't win California. We're playing it a little bit," Trump told the crowd in Carson City, Nev. Sunday night.
"I don't know why we wouldn't win California. We're playing it a little bit." -- Trump is currently trailing Biden by more than 30 points in California pic.twitter.com/e7hko07K3E
Dr. Anthony Fauci was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump caught COVID at the Rose Garden superspreader event
In an interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wasn't surprised that President Donald J. Trump became ill with COVID-19 following the superspreader Rose Garden event at the White House.
"Absolutely not," Fauci answered. "I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people and almost nobody wearing a mask."
Fauci's reaction to the televised event was one of shock and surprise, however.
"When I saw that on TV," Fauci said, covering his face with his hands, "I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that. That's got to be a problem."