John Kelly has dished to friends that Trump is ‘the most flawed person’ he has ever met

In a new CNN special to air Sunday night called, The Insiders: A Warning from Former Trump Officials, former White House chief of staff, friends of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly report he has dished on President Donald J. Trump as “the most flawed person” he’s ever known.
“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me,” Kelly reportedly told friends. “The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”
Kelly left the White House in Jan. 2019 and has voiced criticisms of the Trump administration since leaving.
Former senior administration officials — including former national security adviser John Bolton, former Health and Human Services scientist Rick Bright and former Department of Homeland Security general counsel John Mitnick — are expected to be in the special presentation examining why they think Trump is unfit for office.
In the episode, former top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, admitted Trump knew about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the U.S. by mid-February, but that “he didn’t want to hear it, because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year.”
Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff who now serves as a CNN contributor, said Trump regularly refers to individuals within the federal government who disagree with him “deep state.”
Another former DHS official, Elizabeth Neumann, criticized Trump for not condemning White supremacy.
“The fact that he continues to not be able to just point-blank say, ‘I condemn White supremacy.’ It boggles the mind,” she told CNN.
