Quantcast
Connect with us

John Oliver mocks compliment on Trump’s smile at town hall: Like someone dropped dentures into a jack-o-lantern

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Screen capture

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver summed up this week’s faux presidential debate town hall by showcasing the only joyous moment for President Donald Trump: when a lady said he had a nice smile.

“It was supposed to be a town hall with the two, but after Trump pulled out, NBC rewarded Trump with a full hour to himself, which is, if nothing else, very much on-brand for them,” Oliver said, showing a promotional shot of “The Apprentice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the debate, the only high point for the president was when a woman told him how handsome he was when he smiled.

“Is he?” Oliver asked. “Is he really? I’m not quite so sure about that unless by handsome you mean looks like someone dropped their dentures into a jack-o-lantern on Nov. 14. In which case, you are absolutely right. The man’s got a smile that can light up a cross.”

As high points go, however, that was about all Trump got, because the next question out of the woman’s mouth was about whether he would allow immigrants like her parents to flee Nazis or if he’d continue to persecute asylum seekers.

See Oliver’s opener below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Oliver mocks town hall compliment on Trump’s smile: Like someone dropped dentures into a jack-o-lantern

Published

1 min ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver summed up this week's faux presidential debate town hall by showcasing the only joyous moment for President Donald Trump: when a lady said he had a nice smile.

"It was supposed to be a town hall with the two, but after Trump pulled out, NBC rewarded Trump with a full hour to himself, which is, if nothing else, very much on-brand for them," Oliver said, showing a promotional shot of "The Apprentice."

During the debate, the only high point for the president was when a woman told him how handsome he was when he smiled.

"Is he?" Oliver asked. "Is he really? I'm not quite so sure about that unless by handsome you mean looks like someone dropped their dentures into a jack-o-lantern on Nov. 14. In which case, you are absolutely right. The man's got a smile that can light up a cross."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump forgets France’s Emmanuel Macron is president — and not prime minister

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump likes to make fun of his rival Joe Biden's verbal lapses but on Saturday he made his own goof as he took a pot shot at French President Emmanuel Macron and effectively demoted him.

Trump's error downgrading Macron to prime minister came as he spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of a flurry of stops he is making in the final three weeks of the presidential race as he trails Democrat Biden in the polls.

Trump had been speaking about the old NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he called a bad deal for America and insisted on renegotiating, when he turned his attention to Macron and the Paris climate change accord.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

John Bolton: ‘Trump will not leave graciously if he loses’

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper that he doesn't anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.

Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn't have faith in the president's maturity to move forward after a loss.

"I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley," said Bolton. "I have no concerns as long as they're still in office. Let's be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don't think we know. It is -- it is very troubling that he has said, 'I can't lose unless there's fraud.' Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, 'This is on us. He has to go.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE