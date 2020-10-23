Jon Bon Jovi to campaign for Biden during major Pennsylvania campaign swing: report
Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi will headline the musical portion of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign stop in the swing state of Pennsylvania Saturday.
In a release sent out Friday from the Biden campaign, members of the media were told, “On Saturday, October 24, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Bucks County and Luzerne County in Pennsylvania and be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County.”
Read more below.
New: @BonJovi will join @JoeBiden and @DrBiden during a trip to Pennsylvania tomorrow, per the campaign pic.twitter.com/ZL69HZTb2d
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 23, 2020
