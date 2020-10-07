Judge considers Trump campaign lawsuit based on his claim that ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump’s campaign challenged Philadelphia’s new satellite election offices in court Tuesday, arguing that its representatives should have the right to observe what happens inside the locations where voters can request and submit mail ballots.Trump campaign lawyer Linda Kerns accused the City Commissioners, who run elections, of twisting Pennsylvania state law to open the satellite offices and allow voting to happen outside of public view.“No one’s asking to interrupt the process,” Kerns said. “All we’re asking to do is to shine a light on it.”The Trump campaign s…
2020 Election
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in critical VP debate
For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the spotlight Wednesday to Vice President Mike Pence and the Democrat seeking his job, Kamala Harris, as they debate for the first time.
With Trump infected with the coronavirus that has already killed more than 210,000 Americans, the Pence-Harris showdown has taken on an unusually pressing quality, given that the White House deputy is just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
The duel in Salt Lake City occurs as the nation lurches from one crisis to another.
Not only has the president tested positive; coronavirus has spread through his inner circle, infecting dozens of top advisors, administration staff, senior military officials and Republican lawmakers.
Here’s how rural Wisconsin could tip the 2020 presidential election
In western Wisconsin, where family-run dairy farms dot the rolling green hills and eagle-watchers peer into the sparkling marshland, signs for Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand directly across each other on neighbors' yards.
In a polarized United States where Democrats and Republicans increasingly self-segregate, this stretch of the Upper Midwest alongside the Mississippi River looks as close as regions get -- and, if the November 3 vote is tight, it could prove pivotal for the whole election.
Hillary Clinton infamously never campaigned in Wisconsin in the main stretch of 2016, acknowledging later that Trump's victory in the state that had gone Democratic for three decades was her biggest election surprise.
