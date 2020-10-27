Judge imposes sweeping order to ensure ballots are delivered on time despite Trump’s USPS slowdown: report

The politics surround the United States Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic continued on Tuesday.

“United States Postal Service leadership received a sweeping set of orders from a federal judge on Tuesday, laying out ways the Postal Service must make sure ballots are delivered quickly because of the ongoing election and absentee voting deadlines,” CNN reported Tuesday. “One week ahead of Election Day, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the DC District Court told the Postal Service to inform its employees that late delivery trips are allowed and the delivery of ballots by state elections deadlines is important.”

“The order is some of the most aggressive oversight USPS has faced yet in its handling of election mail. It adds to several directives the Post Office has weathered in court in recent months, after state governments won injunctions that would prevent policy changes put in place by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that could have disrupted the quick delivery of mailed ballots to election officials,” CNN explained.

DeJoy has been highly controversial for slowing down the delivery of mail during the pandemic.

“The Postal Service also must provide daily updates to the court on mail delivery data and will appear daily before the judge,” CNN noted.