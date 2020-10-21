Quantcast
Judge shoots down effort to delay hearing on Trump rape case — after Barr’s DOJ was caught lying: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General William Barr (MSNBC)

The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.

At issue was a hearing about the DOJ’s efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.

The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The DOJ claimed that the new rules had started on Tuesday, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced the ban a week earlier.

The judge denied the motion and noted the hearing could be conducted by phone.

The judge added that “contrary to the government’s suggestion, it appears that Virginia was added to the list of Restricted States over a week ago.”

The order was posted to Twitter by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld:

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.

The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.

NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.

The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.

A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire.

2020 Election

Senate democrats to boycott Barrett vote — and will fill seats with women directly impacted by confirmation

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Senate democrats are planning to boycott the upcoming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death.

https://twitter.com/JamesKosur/status/1319013440455909378

Asked Wednesday what would happen if Democrats don’t show up to Barrett’s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’ll vote the nominee out.”

2020 Election

Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump's campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.

"People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," the report states. "That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton."

But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.

