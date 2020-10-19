Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge strikes down Trump effort to slash food stamps for 700,000 Americans

Published

2 mins ago

on

mother and child shopping at Whole Foods
(Photo: Shutterstock)

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. late Sunday struck down the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the SNAP benefits program, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of people from losing badly-needed federal food assistance.

U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell issued a scathing ruling, denouncing President Donald Trump and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who she said have been “icily silent about how many [adults] would have been denied SNAP benefits had the changes sought … been in effect while the pandemic rapidly spread across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was among more than a dozen state attorneys general who joined the District of Columbia in suing the administration over the changes, called Howell’s ruling “a major victory for common sense and basic human decency in our nation.”

The USDA proposed the changes months before the coronavirus pandemic began. They were initially set to go into effect in April, but Howell issued an injunction in March, as the president declared a state of emergency, ordering the administration to delay the changes. Perdue later appealed Howell’s order, potentially allowing the new rules to go into effect despite a pandemic that has left millions unemployed.

Under existing SNAP benefits rules, states are able to waive work requirements for SNAP benefits for areas with unemployment rates as low as 2.5%. Perdue and Trump moved to tighten the criteria for waiving the requirements by raising the minimum rate to 6%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change could have left nearly 700,000 people without the benefit, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

Tamar Haspel, a Post food policy columnist, tweeted that the proposal, and the administration’s attempt to ensure it could go into effect during the public health and economic crisis, was in the running for Trump’s “Vilest Policy Ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic, Howell said in her ruling, exposed how unworkable the administration’s proposed changes were, with the number of Americans relying on SNAP benefits growing by 17%, or six million enrollees, and unemployment rates quadrupling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perdue and Trump displayed an “utter failure to address the issue” of how millions would be affected by new work requirements during the crisis, Howell said, rendering their changes “arbitrary and capricious.”

With the ruling handed down two weeks before Nov. 3, the last day Americans can vote in the presidential election, journalist Matt Taibbi wrote that it may serve as a reminder of the president’s priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump: yes to Space Force, no to Food Stamps,” Taibbi tweeted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Too little too late’: The View hosts nail Republicans abandoning Trump two weeks before the election

Published

1 min ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The women of "The View" don't buy the Republicans suddenly deciding that they don't support President Donald Trump two weeks before the election.

Speaking about Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Monday, Sara Haines said she thinks it's a "little contrived," as if all of the Republicans got on a conference call and decided it was time to come out against Trump to save themselves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s spy chief blasted as an ‘idiot’ by veteran intelligence official

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence was blasted by the former CIA director.

John Ratcliffe told Fox Business that data from Hunter Biden's laptop computer were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and suggested that Joe Biden and his son were involved in criminal activity.

“That's something that the American people should consider as they go in and look at elections and everything that's going on in this country,” Ratcliffe said. "We have the opportunity to bring truth."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump slams ‘idiot’ Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.

The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.

Trump told staffers that this is the "best day" out of any of his campaigns.

"We're going to win," the president reportedly said. "I wouldn't have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago."

When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was "still up" in Ohio, Stepien didn't respond.

Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE