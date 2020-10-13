‘Just say you hate Jews’: GOP senator blasted for tweeting ‘anti-Semitic dog whistles’ during Barrett hearing
During Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D-RI) questioning of Amy Coney Barrett this Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) posted an image to her Twitter account charactering Whitehouse as being funded by George Soros, a sentiment that many see to be an antisemitic trope.
“Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you,” Blackburn wrote along with a photoshopped image of Whitehouse holding a placard with Soros’ image on it. The photoshopped chyron in the image reads, “George Soros is funding radical left activists.”
Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/cLKYsEwxFt
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 13, 2020
Reactions to Blackburn’s tweet were swift.
She really is.
— R Blanco (@gdwhat) October 13, 2020
I'm surprised she didn't draw horns on him.
— Chris Pine (@pinetime99) October 13, 2020
At least she got the Fox News part right!
— [email protected] 🖤😷🏳️🌈 (@mattschaar) October 13, 2020
globalist outrage – enough of the anti-semitic dog whistles
— doug marcus (@dougmarcus) October 13, 2020
Reported.
— Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) October 13, 2020
Here Marsha, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/uv1BsdXwNB
— Alan Dershowitz’s Briefs (@HKursed) October 13, 2020
She’s really into boutique anti semitism too. That way she can get her hair done at the same time.
— DeeJay Nimbus (@spice_dom) October 13, 2020
Marsha, anti-Semitic dog whistles are supposed to be subtle. 🙄
— Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) October 13, 2020
Just say you hate Jews. Why bother with this photoshop “humor?”
— BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) October 13, 2020