‘Just say you hate Jews’: GOP senator blasted for tweeting ‘anti-Semitic dog whistles’ during Barrett hearing

During Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D-RI) questioning of Amy Coney Barrett this Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) posted an image to her Twitter account charactering Whitehouse as being funded by George Soros, a sentiment that many see to be an antisemitic trope.

“Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you,” Blackburn wrote along with a photoshopped image of Whitehouse holding a placard with Soros’ image on it. The photoshopped chyron in the image reads, “George Soros is funding radical left activists.”

Reactions to Blackburn’s tweet were swift.

She really is. — R Blanco (@gdwhat) October 13, 2020

I'm surprised she didn't draw horns on him. — Chris Pine (@pinetime99) October 13, 2020

At least she got the Fox News part right! — [email protected] 🖤😷🏳️‍🌈 (@mattschaar) October 13, 2020

globalist outrage – enough of the anti-semitic dog whistles — doug marcus (@dougmarcus) October 13, 2020

Reported. — Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) October 13, 2020

Here Marsha, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/uv1BsdXwNB — Alan Dershowitz’s Briefs (@HKursed) October 13, 2020

She’s really into boutique anti semitism too. That way she can get her hair done at the same time. — DeeJay Nimbus (@spice_dom) October 13, 2020

Marsha, anti-Semitic dog whistles are supposed to be subtle. 🙄 — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) October 13, 2020

Just say you hate Jews. Why bother with this photoshop “humor?” — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) October 13, 2020