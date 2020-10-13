Quantcast
‘Just say you hate Jews’: GOP senator blasted for tweeting ‘anti-Semitic dog whistles’ during Barrett hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

During Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D-RI) questioning of Amy Coney Barrett this Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) posted an image to her Twitter account charactering Whitehouse as being funded by George Soros, a sentiment that many see to be an antisemitic trope.

“Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you,” Blackburn wrote along with a photoshopped image of Whitehouse holding a placard with Soros’ image on it. The photoshopped chyron in the image reads, “George Soros is funding radical left activists.”

Reactions to Blackburn’s tweet were swift.

