Quantcast
Connect with us

Just two years ago Republican Sen. Kennedy said Judge Barrett refused to answer key questions ‘about the law’

Published

27 mins ago

on

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Photos: Screen capture)

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) used the majority of his time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett by bashing the hearing for accused rapist Justice Bret Kavanaugh and whined about being labeled a racist.

Kennedy didn’t explain why he used his time to talk about everything other than Judge Barrett, but his conversation with her in 2017 may shine some light.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioning Barrett for her Circuit confirmation hearing, Kennedy asked her opinion on Griswold v. Connecticut, which ruled that it was not up to the government to decide whether people could buy and use birth control.

“I mean, when Griswold came down and you read it, what did you think?” asked Kennedy. “Did you say this is a well-reasoned opinion and I agree with it? Of course, you said you are going to follow it. We all follow the law. If you do not follow the law, you go to jail. Okay? I will stipulate that, too. But what did you think about the opinion?”

“I was not alive when Griswold came down,” Barrett said.

“Well, what about when you first read it?” Kennedy pivoted to ask.

“Well, gosh, Senator, I think, again, whatever I might have thought about it, I first read it when I was a law student. But whatever I would have thought about it then or whatever I would think about it today would not matter. I would put that aside and the application of that –” Barrett said before being cut off by Kennedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okay. I am going to move on. I get it. I do not agree with the position you are taking where you will not talk to me about the law, but if that is what you are going to want to do, that is your call. It is America. It is a free country,” said Kennedy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump accuses Biden of killing 300,000 vets in latest effort to distract from COVID death toll

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden as America's coronavirus death toll continues to increase.

"307,000 Veterans Died waiting for Healthcare at the V.A. During Sleepy Joe Biden’s Watch. 800,000 Records Stalled! A complete and total disaster" Trump argued on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus mortality rate has been increasing.

"The proportion of Americans dying from coronavirus infections is the highest in the developed world, according to a study of global mortality rates that shows the U.S. pandemic response left citizens exposed to the lethal disease," Bloomberg News reported Monday. "Early in the outbreak, the U.S. mortality rate from Covid-19 was lower than in many other hard-hit countries, including the U.K., Spain and the Netherlands, according to the report Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But as spring turned to summer, the U.S. largely failed to embrace public-health and policy measures that have helped other countries reduce death rates."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump faces an onslaught of personal lawsuits when he leaves office: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump has been sued multiple times, and many of those lawsuits will still be active when he leaves office, Business Insider's Connor Perrett reports.

According to Perrett, Trump could even be indicted for his role in covering up hush-money payments to Karen McDougal -- the scheme that ended up sending his former lawyer Michael Cohen to prison. Speaking to Business Insider, the Brookings Institution's Norm Eisen said that there are several reasons Trump has avoided appearing in court during his time as president.

"Part of it is the power of the presidency," he said. "Part of it is the slowness of the system. He is the target of a number of litigation matters and investigations, but he's been able to take advantage, for example, in the Vance [tax-records] case, of the extreme slowness of the system."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Just two years ago Republican Sen. Kennedy said Judge Barrett refused to answer key questions ‘about the law’

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) used the majority of his time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett by bashing the hearing for accused rapist Justice Bret Kavanaugh and whined about being labeled a racist.

Kennedy didn't explain why he used his time to talk about everything other than Judge Barrett, but his conversation with her in 2017 may shine some light.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE