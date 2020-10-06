Kamala Harris faces intense pressure — and double standards — leading into vice presidential debate
SAN JOSE, Calif. — With Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test casting uncertainty on the final two presidential debates, the pressure is on for Kamala Harris to make the case to American voters that she and Joe Biden belong in the White House when she faces off Wednesday night with Mike Pence in the only vice presidential debate of the election.Suddenly, this debate matters much more than it did prediagnosis. And those who know and study the California senator say Harris will arrive at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City having done her homework.“I can tell you she is studious and prep…
2020 Election
Amy Kennedy is leading Trumpster Jeff Van Drew in a closely watched South Jersey congressional race
Democrat Amy Kennedy is holding a narrow lead in her campaign to unseat New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, according to a new poll, a sign of the party-switching congressman’s vulnerability in a competitive South Jersey district.The Monmouth University survey released Monday found that Kennedy, a former teacher who lives in Brigantine and is married to former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, leads Van Drew among registered voters, 49% to 44%. That advantage falls within the survey’s margin of error. Van Drew, a longtime conservative Democrat who was elected to Congress in 2018, became ... (more…)
2020 Election
Free but in debt: Florida ex-inmates unable to vote
Miami (AFP) - Davion and Maria have paid their debt to society by serving prison sentences in the US state of Florida, but they're still paying back monetary debts from their cases -- and until they do, they won't be allowed to vote.Due to a law signed in 2019 by the state's Republican governor Ron DeSantis, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, and upheld last month by a federal appeals court, former felons are required to repay their debts to the judicial system -- fines, legal fees, damages -- in order to regain the right to vote.Davion Hampton, 42, was sentenced in 2008 to 36 months i... (more…)
2020 Election
South Carolina absentee voters must get witness signature: Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a South Carolina election law Monday night that requires voters who mail in their absentee ballots to have someone witness their vote by signing their name on the back of the mail-in ballot envelope.The high court issued a unanimous ruling after hours Monday night, overturning a decision made last month by U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs of Columbia. Childs had prohibited the South Carolina Election Commission from enforcing a state law that required a witness signature.The two-page decision ends a weekslong, on-again, off-again court battle f... (more…)