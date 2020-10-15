Kamala Harris pauses campaign schedule after communications director tests positive for COVID

If Joe Biden shoots someone today on Fifth Avenue, I’m still voting for him.

The November 3 election isn’t a battle for the soul of America. It’s a battle for the survival of American democracy.

There are 19 days left to save the nation, so I’d like to offer this suggestion to the Democratic Party: Fight like Republicans for 19 days. The same goes for the mainstream media: Fight like Fox and Breitbart for 19 days.

Tonight, NBC will prostitute itself, offering its erstwhile reality TV star Donald Trump a “town hall meeting” to compete with the one Joe Biden is having on ABC in place of the scheduled presidential debate. You might call recall the debate was cancelled because COVID-45 got himself a little touch of the flu and then refused to stoop to a virtual debate because that might imply that the coronavirus isn’t a hoax.