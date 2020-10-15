Kamala Harris pauses campaign schedule after communications director tests positive for COVID
On Thursday, the Biden campaign announced that two members of Sen. Kamala Harris’ traveling party, including her communications director Liz Allen and a member of the flight crew, have tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW: Two members of Sen. Harris's traveling party, a non-staff flight crew member and comms director Liz Allen, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2020
Although Harris herself was not in close contact with Allen or the flight crew member, and although everyone wore masks and practiced physical distancing, the campaign announced that she is suspending her campaign schedule through Sunday out of an abundance of caution.
Full statement from Biden camp pic.twitter.com/eYnQ4eAGEs
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 15, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
It’s time to give this psychotic wannabe dictator and his enablers a taste of their own medicine
If Joe Biden shoots someone today on Fifth Avenue, I’m still voting for him.
The November 3 election isn’t a battle for the soul of America. It’s a battle for the survival of American democracy.
There are 19 days left to save the nation, so I’d like to offer this suggestion to the Democratic Party: Fight like Republicans for 19 days. The same goes for the mainstream media: Fight like Fox and Breitbart for 19 days.
Tonight, NBC will prostitute itself, offering its erstwhile reality TV star Donald Trump a “town hall meeting” to compete with the one Joe Biden is having on ABC in place of the scheduled presidential debate. You might call recall the debate was cancelled because COVID-45 got himself a little touch of the flu and then refused to stoop to a virtual debate because that might imply that the coronavirus isn’t a hoax.
2020 Election
‘Lazy coward’ Trump doesn’t have enough ambition to lead a civil war: columnist
Atlantic columnist Graeme Wood says Americans shouldn't be worried about President Donald Trump launching a civil war if he loses the 2020 presidential race -- but only because he's too much of a "lazy coward" to follow through with it.
Even though the president's rhetoric about the 2020 election is sparking legitimate fears of violence at polling places, Wood believes that the president won't have the attention span or mental fortitude required to lead a violent insurrection against Joe Biden should the Democrat win the 2020 election.