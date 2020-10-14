Kamala Harris praised for cornering Amy Coney Barrett: ‘She cannot stand being asked questions’

On Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) subjected Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to relentless grilling about everything from workers’ rights to climate change.

Commenters on social media applauded the round of tough questioning — and slammed Barrett’s responses.

.@KamalaHarris to Amy Coney Barrett: You've made your point that you think climate change is debatable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WxCrND0SJe — DJ Koessler (@DJKoessler) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Barrett HATES Kamala Harris. It's so palpable. She cannot stand being asked questions by her. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 14, 2020

TMW Judge Barrett realizes that Sen. Kamala Harris's question is about climate change… https://t.co/rsYsEPsSiZ pic.twitter.com/dTBT1nS1uh — Nsikan Akpan (@MoNscience) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamala Harris brings out several points in her Amy Coney Barrett questioning today, including the fact that as a judge, Ms. Barrett has ruled for employers over employees more than 80 percent of the time. She is definitely the perfect Republican judge: for your CEO, not you. — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 14, 2020

Just say it. "My knowledge of science is limited by my knowledge of conservative politics." — John Tessitore (@JohnTessitore) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is interesting, as Barrett has repeatedly said that, as a judge now and (if confirmed) as a justice, she would put her personal preferences aside. And so telling @SenKamalaHarris her personal beliefs about climate change shouldn't have been a problem.https://t.co/om7zJ3bw6E — Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Amy Coney Barrett a real human being? I know scientific inquiry would ultimately lead to the conclusion that she is, but admitting that would be politically inconvenient for me, so I’m not going to admit it. She’s a hoax. — COVFEFE (@oldestmedia) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Barrett believes scientists that cigarettes cause cancer and COVID is dangerous and infectious but when Senator Kamala Harris asked her about climate change, nope, couldn't go there because it's "contentious" and debated. That position alone makes her an extremist. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 14, 2020

NOW: Barrett refuses to answer Kamala Harris’ question on voter suppression. Barrett’s as bad or worse than I thought she was. 😡 — Clarissa Campbell (@ClarissaMusic) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT