Kamala Harris prosecuted Mike Pence at VP debate — here are her top six moments

Longtime prosecutor Kamala Harris took advantage of her legal experience during Wednesday’s night’s vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.

Prior to her election to the United States Senate, Harris served as a local prosecutor on both sides of the San Francisco Bay. She was the chief of the Career Criminal Division as a prosecutor in San Francisco. In 2003, Harris was elected SF District Attorney and was re-elected with 98.5% of the vote in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010, Harris was elected Attorney General of California. She was re-elected in 2014 before winning her 2016 Senate race.

In the debate, Harris used her quarter-century of prosecutorial experience to make a case against Pence — and President Donald Trump.

Here are her six top moments:

Harris began the debate prosecuting Pence for the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They knew and they covered it up,” she said.

Harris: "They knew and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it … in spite of all of that, today they still don't have a plan." pic.twitter.com/FKgk1acvE4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris continued to pound the administration on coronavirus.

“Whatever the vice president is claiming the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked,” Harris blasted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris: Whatever the VP is claiming the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked pic.twitter.com/Fi1hzrfClu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also prosecuted the administration for constantly lying to the American people.

“Let’s talk about respecting the American people. You respect the American people when you tell them the truth,” she argued.

"Let's talk about respecting the American people. You respect the American people when you tell them the truth." — Harris pic.twitter.com/qWKBgVyTlX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also cast doubt on Trump’s credibility and COVID-19 response by explaining how she will decide whether to take a coronavirus vaccine approved by the Trump administration.

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely,” Harris replied. “But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

.@KamalaHarris on vaccine: "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it I'm not taking it." #VPDebate #debates pic.twitter.com/3vpYB9Cm4p — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also prosecuted the Trump administration on health care, noting they are pushing the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

“If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they’re coming for you,” Harris said, pointing at Pence. “If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they’re coming for you.”

"If you have a preexisting condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they're coming for you" — Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/zNwd6IrKhA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also found a way to prosecute the administration on both the economy and foreign relations — at the same time.

“You lost that trade war. You lost it,” Harris said of Trump’s trade war with China.

Harris: You lost that trade war. You lost it. pic.twitter.com/3ofdSx7d2d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 8, 2020