Kamala Harris slams Amy Coney Barrett for claiming she is following Ginsburg’s standards of conduct

At Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laid into President Donald Trump’s nominee for comparing her judicial principles to those of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and compared their records.

“Judge Barrett, several times today you have quoted Justice Ginsburg’s testimony about not making predictions in future cases,” said Harris. “However, she was far more forthcoming at her confirmation hearing about the essential rights of women. In 1993, Justice Ginsburg’s confirmation hearing shows that she testified that ‘The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It’s a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.'”

“Now, Justice Ginsburg did not tell the committee how she would vote in any particular case. But she did freely discuss how she viewed a woman’s right to choose,” said Harris. “But Judge Barrett, your record clearly shows you hold a different view. In 2006, you signed your name to an advertisement published in the South Bend Tribune. It described Roe v. Wade as ‘an exercise of raw judicial power’ and called for putting an end to the ‘barbaric legacy’ of Roe v. Wade. You signed a similar ad in 2013 that described Roe as ‘infamous’ and expressed opposition to abortion.”

“As senators fill in the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said the right to choose is essential to woman’s equality, I would suggest that we not pretend that we don’t know how this nominee views a woman’s right to choose to make her own health care decisions,” concluded Harris.

