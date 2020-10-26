Kamala Harris tells The View that Biden’s DOJ would be free to decide whether or not to prosecute Trump
If President Donald Trump is indicted, it won’t be because of a President Joe Biden, explained Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in an interview with “The View” on Monday. If Trump is charged with crimes, it’ll be because of an independent Justice Department’s investigations.
“You said a Harris Justice Department would have no choice but to pursue criminal charges against Trump for let’s say obstruction of justice,” said host Sunny Hostin. “Would the same go for a Biden Department of Justice? Do you support a Trump prosecution?”
Harris explained she and Biden intend to give the DOJ their power to operate independently outside of the president, as it did before the Trump/Bill Barr era.
“First of all, there is a huge difference between Joe Biden and my perspective on the Department of Justice and Donald Trump,” Harris explained. “We will not have a Department of Justice that conducts itself as the personal lawyer of the president such as the way Donald Trump has done. And whoever leads the Department of Justice if we win is someone who will be independent and will make the decisions based on whatever in their discretion with the facts and they have without any interference from the white house, period.”
Harris went on to say that things may look good for their campaign, but that she expects it to come down to the wire and they’re certainly “not measuring for drapes” just yet.
See the video below:
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump tells Pennsylvania voters that media will stop covering COVID-19 after election
President Donald Trump once again falsely claimed that the United States is "rounding the turn" in the coronavirus pandemic, and predicted that the media would stop talking about it on the day after the election.
During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the president attacked the news media for reporting so much on the novel coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans and which recorded a record number of new infections over the weekend.
"We're rounding the turn," Trump said. "You know, all they want to talk about is COVID. By the way, on November 4, you won't be hearing so much about it."
2020 Election
Republican women are more likely to believe conspiracy theories and not accept a Trump loss: report
A Bulwark report detailed the shocking data that Republican women are more likely to believe conspiracy theories and refuse to accept a defeat of President Donald Trump.
A collection of data is showing that Republican women are more susceptible to radicalization, Trumpism, and flocking to what they're calling it the "pastel QAnon."
An early October Washington Post/ABC News poll asked Republican women about their feelings around Trump and the election and found that they were more supportive of Trump and his positions than the nation as a whole, by a margin of 2:1.
2020 Election
New Jersey lawmaker scrambling to hold onto House seat after leaving Democrats to support Trump
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who split from the Democratic Party after refusing to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump may end up serving only one term in the House as he fights for his political life, reports the Wall Street Journal.
The 67-year-old Van Drew, who served in the New Jersey state Legislature for 16 years as a Democrat, jumped to the Republican side of the aisle in the House of Representatives last December and -- now that he facing re-election -- he is scrambling to fend off a stiff challenge from a member of the Kennedy dynasty.