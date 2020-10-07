Kamala Harris won’t take a vaccine Trump recommends — unless Dr. Fauci also recommends it

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday explained her perspective on whether to take a Trump administration COVID-19 vaccine during the 2020 vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

“If the Trump administration approves a vaccine — before or after the election — should Americans take it?” moderator Susan Page asked. “And would you take it?”

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it,” Harris replied. “Absolutely.”

“But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it,” she added.