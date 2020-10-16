Kansas man arrested for threat to kidnap and murder Wichita mayor over mask mandate: report

Yet another plot was uncovered by somebody seeking to harm public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.

“A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over frustrations with the city’s mask ordinance, the mayor and police said Friday afternoon,” The Wichita Eagle reported Friday. “Meredith Dowty, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 6:05 p.m., Friday, booking reports show. Police confirmed he is the suspect and said he could face a charge of criminal threat.”

The newspaper interviewed Mayor Whipple.

“He said he was going to kidnap me and slash my throat and he needed my address because I needed to see the hangman — me and everyone who, something about tyranny,” Whipple said. “It sounded like the person was very upset about pretty much mask mandates and he said something about not being able to see his mother because of COVID restrictions on elderly homes.”

The suspect is a retired city firefighter known for playing guitar and harmonica at local bars.

“This wasn’t just some guy popping off on social media,” Whipple said. “He contacted someone that knows where I live that apparently he thought would give him my address.”