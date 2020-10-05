Quantcast
Katie Couric calls out TV networks for getting ‘played’ by Trump’s White House: ‘I find it infuriating’

1 min ago

Veteran broadcast journalist Katie Couric (screengrab).

President Donald Trump on Monday made sure the press was ready for his triumphant discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he’s been hospitalized for the last three nights.

Trump gave the press almost four hours of warning that he would be headed back to the White House.

Trump wanted his leaving the hospital to be “dramatic.”

Veteran journalist Katie Couric noted it was covered by the big networks.

“All three networks just handed their entire broadcasts to an extended photo op for [Trump]. Thoughts?” she asked.

“Honestly I find it infuriating,” she continued.

“Why didn’t anyone have the balls to say we are not doing this?” she wondered. “Please network executives. You were just played.”

WATCH: Lincoln Project responds to Trump’s new COVID message with brutal new video

28 mins ago

October 5, 2020

President Donald Trump's latest message on COVID-19 after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for three nights.

Trump first pushed his news message on Twitter.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump told his 87 million Twitter followers.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

Democrats are now ‘nearly 2:1 favorites’ to win the U.S. Senate in November: elections prognosticator

55 mins ago

October 5, 2020

Democrats have strengthened their position in the battle for control of the United States Senate, according to a new report by 538's Nate Silver.

"While we've all been focusing on the presidency, the Senate has moved out of toss-up range and Democrats are now nearly 2:1 favorites. A long way from a sure thing, but trending poorly for the GOP," Silver explained.

After running 40,000 simulations through his elections forecaster, Silver found Democrats running in 66% of scenarios, with Republicans only holding control in 34% of forecasts.

Newt Gingrich likens Trump to a first responder — because he was ‘fearless’ in catching COVID

2 hours ago

October 5, 2020

Supporters of Donald Trump have are praising President Donald Trump for having caught COVID-19 even though his advanced age and obesity put him at greater risk for the virus.

"The president’s stint in the Military Medical Center may have raised serious questions about his political future and his physical status, with doctors giving him a trio of therapeutics and his physician acknowledging that he is not yet out of the woods. But during his time away from the White House, Trump spent his weekends frantically working the phones, compulsively watching TV, and flagrantly disregarding the advice of his own public-health officials," The Daily Beast reported Monday.

