Kayleigh McEnany gets busted during her press briefing after falsely claiming Amy Coney Barrett is a Rhodes scholar
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has incorrectly described Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, as a “Rhodes scholar.” But reporters corrected McEnany during a press conference on Thursday, letting her know that although Barrett graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, she isn’t a Rhodes scholar.
The reporter told McEnany, “You said that Judge Barrett is a Rhodes scholar. I’m not sure that that’s true” — and McEnany, looking at her notes, responded, “That’s what I have written here.”
Another reporter at the press conference chimed in, “She attended Rhodes College.” And McEnany acknowledged her mistake, saying, “Attended Rhodes College. So, my bad.”
Trump nominated Barrett — a far-right social conservative who has been involved with the extremist religious cult People of Praise — for the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. People of Praise have been controversial for their extreme patriarchal views and teaching that female members should be totally submissive to their husbands.
Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings are set to begin on Monday, October 12. Trying to rally his white evangelical Christian Right base, Trump is hoping that the Senate will have a full vote on Barrett’s nomination before Election Day.
Kayleigh McEnany says in briefing that Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."
Barrett did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship, but rather received a bachelor's degree from Rhodes College in Memphis.
When reporter points that out, McEnany says, "My bad" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/YpIFz4W1PA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020
