Kayleigh McEnany ridiculed for Leslie Stahl stunt: ‘You people are so bad at this’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany speaking to the media at Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa at Drake University’s Knapp Center on 01/30/2020.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a tweet Tuesday with an image of her handing Lesley Stahl a book on President Donald J. Trump’s accomplishments on health care. Kayleigh wrote, “She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, ‘I can hardly lift this!!”

The reactions on social media rolled in from there.

‘Trump is too stupid to realize he may get to his most feared number on COVID-19 deaths’: Keith Olbermann

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Host and progressive paragon Keith Olbermann has been issuing "worst person in the world" videos in which he makes a new case each week that President Donald Trump is the worst person and why.

He began by citing that COVID-19 is continuing to surge, with the astounding number of just over a 30 percent increase in the past two weeks. In Texas, hospitalizations are up 35 percent in as many weeks. Even the first lady can't get over her symptoms of the virus

"We could be just a month -- perhaps just days -- away from the exact same nightmarish, healthcare scenes and draconian closures and even lockdowns that snuck up on the proactively stupid, the psychotically self-absorbed, and the criminally negligent murders -- you know, on Donald Trump," he explained.

In US election with record spending, Biden is out-advertising Trump

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Hyper-visible on the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump has been far more discreet in on-air advertising than his rival Joe Biden in a presidential race that is shattering ad spending records.

Barack Obama's former vice president is projected to spend twice as much as the Republican billionaire incumbent on television advertisements by election day November 3, according to data compiled by firm Advertising Analytics.

Even more striking, since September 1 the group has seen team Trump "completely reduce... or reduce greatly" its broadcast ad funding in several Midwestern states and other battlegrounds like Pennsylvania that could determine his fate in the election, said Advertising Analytics vice president John Link.

Trump has 66 GOP endorsements ‘former national security and senior officials’ — who have no real experience: conservative

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

In an election year, it is commonplace for candidates to list lengthy endorsements in an effort to showcase the trust, loyalty and earned respect by recognizable names and organizations. This year, the process is a bit different.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump. On the flip-side, Trump has a total of 66.

