Kayleigh McEnany ridiculed for Leslie Stahl stunt: ‘You people are so bad at this’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a tweet Tuesday with an image of her handing Lesley Stahl a book on President Donald J. Trump’s accomplishments on health care. Kayleigh wrote, “She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, ‘I can hardly lift this!!”

The reactions on social media rolled in from there.

Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President @realDonaldTrump has done for healthcare in the United States. She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, “I can hardly lift this‼️” pic.twitter.com/RSWrzKo1or — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 20, 2020

It’s a HUGE plan. Everyone is saying that!!!! pic.twitter.com/On1WlKQ5tu — Randall (Randy) Winn (@rewinn) October 20, 2020

Nah. PropagandaBarbie, What Stahl REALLY said was: “Why did you waste all these blank pieces of paper — and then BIND them? Donald’s not going to have time to Sharpie-sign ALL of these pages for later sale on eBay!! No way! ” #TrumpTriestoDestroysAffordableCare pic.twitter.com/phLmdYcodc — Susan DeVico (@SusanDV) October 20, 2020

Did she have a chance to ask about these laughably cartoonish props before he soiled his diaper and fled the room? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) October 20, 2020

Sorry, #CovidKayleigh – we all remember the files full of blank papers. Time for new propaganda. And #BabyTrump walked out because Stahl wasn’t wearing a mask? Sure 🙄 — IDECR8nKY (@KingCujo) October 20, 2020

so you wrapped a fake cover sheet around a Webster’s unabridged dictionary. you people are so bad at this and only the dimwits who worship our rapidly-deteriorating president are fooled by this smoke-and-mirrors drek — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 20, 2020

They didn’t even wrap it.

Just a few pages on top for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/c1ttJ4rY5H — JessGoSaveTheWorld💚💚💚 (@JessSaveDaWorld) October 20, 2020

Is that a book w/each side of a page naming EVERY ONE of the 226,032 Americans who’ve died of COVID-19 in 2020? Because that’s quite literally the ONLY THING he’s done for healthcare. Besides him and his friends grifting off contracts & stealing PPE funds while med workers died. — Nikki Martinez (@DrNikkiMartinez) October 20, 2020

Reams of copy paper weigh the same with or without print on them. I can barely lift a box of blank paper either! — MEM901 (@MEM90113) October 20, 2020

Oh yeah that DEFINITELY looks too heavy to lift, you should put on a back brace and lift with your knees so you don’t hurt yourself lifting such an awesome mass using only your bare hands. … We normally judge health care progress by weight of pages, right? — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 20, 2020

Republicans 1980-2019: Look how many pages the tax code is. That’s really bad. Republicans today: Look how many pages the healthcare legislation is. That’s really good. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 20, 2020

The “America Healthcare First” plan is 4 sheets of paper clipped together on top of the published version of the ACA. What a sad sad picture. — Fred Davies 🔍 (@DR_Fred_Davies) October 20, 2020

