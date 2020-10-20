Kayleigh McEnany ridiculed for Leslie Stahl stunt: ‘You people are so bad at this’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a tweet Tuesday with an image of her handing Lesley Stahl a book on President Donald J. Trump’s accomplishments on health care. Kayleigh wrote, “She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, ‘I can hardly lift this!!”
The reactions on social media rolled in from there.
Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President @realDonaldTrump has done for healthcare in the United States.
She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, “I can hardly lift this‼️” pic.twitter.com/RSWrzKo1or
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 20, 2020
Is this English? pic.twitter.com/q6i7Ifjy5l
— NostraDonny (@Nostradonny) October 20, 2020
It’s a HUGE plan. Everyone is saying that!!!! pic.twitter.com/On1WlKQ5tu
— Randall (Randy) Winn (@rewinn) October 20, 2020
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 20, 2020
Nah. PropagandaBarbie, What Stahl REALLY said was: “Why did you waste all these blank pieces of paper — and then BIND them? Donald’s not going to have time to Sharpie-sign ALL of these pages for later sale on eBay!! No way! ” #TrumpTriestoDestroysAffordableCare pic.twitter.com/phLmdYcodc
— Susan DeVico (@SusanDV) October 20, 2020
Did she have a chance to ask about these laughably cartoonish props before he soiled his diaper and fled the room?
— bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) October 20, 2020
Sorry, #CovidKayleigh – we all remember the files full of blank papers. Time for new propaganda. And #BabyTrump walked out because Stahl wasn’t wearing a mask? Sure 🙄
— IDECR8nKY (@KingCujo) October 20, 2020
so you wrapped a fake cover sheet around a Webster’s unabridged dictionary. you people are so bad at this and only the dimwits who worship our rapidly-deteriorating president are fooled by this smoke-and-mirrors drek
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 20, 2020
They didn’t even wrap it.
Just a few pages on top for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/c1ttJ4rY5H
— JessGoSaveTheWorld💚💚💚 (@JessSaveDaWorld) October 20, 2020
Is that a book w/each side of a page naming EVERY ONE of the 226,032 Americans who’ve died of COVID-19 in 2020? Because that’s quite literally the ONLY THING he’s done for healthcare. Besides him and his friends grifting off contracts & stealing PPE funds while med workers died.
— Nikki Martinez (@DrNikkiMartinez) October 20, 2020
Reams of copy paper weigh the same with or without print on them. I can barely lift a box of blank paper either!
— MEM901 (@MEM90113) October 20, 2020
Oh yeah that DEFINITELY looks too heavy to lift, you should put on a back brace and lift with your knees so you don’t hurt yourself lifting such an awesome mass using only your bare hands.
…
We normally judge health care progress by weight of pages, right?
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 20, 2020
Republicans 1980-2019: Look how many pages the tax code is. That’s really bad.
Republicans today: Look how many pages the healthcare legislation is. That’s really good.
— JRehling (@JRehling) October 20, 2020
The “America Healthcare First” plan is 4 sheets of paper clipped together on top of the published version of the ACA. What a sad sad picture.
— Fred Davies 🔍 (@DR_Fred_Davies) October 20, 2020
If that binder is full of information, why the US citizens doesn’t have access to his alleged plan? Where is this information available for reading??? pic.twitter.com/7dnZnG1vdD
— 🌜Շђє ๓๏๏ภ ฬเՇςђ🌛 (@raqldeleon) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘Trump is too stupid to realize he may get to his most feared number on COVID-19 deaths’: Keith Olbermann
Host and progressive paragon Keith Olbermann has been issuing "worst person in the world" videos in which he makes a new case each week that President Donald Trump is the worst person and why.
He began by citing that COVID-19 is continuing to surge, with the astounding number of just over a 30 percent increase in the past two weeks. In Texas, hospitalizations are up 35 percent in as many weeks. Even the first lady can't get over her symptoms of the virus
"We could be just a month -- perhaps just days -- away from the exact same nightmarish, healthcare scenes and draconian closures and even lockdowns that snuck up on the proactively stupid, the psychotically self-absorbed, and the criminally negligent murders -- you know, on Donald Trump," he explained.
2020 Election
In US election with record spending, Biden is out-advertising Trump
Hyper-visible on the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump has been far more discreet in on-air advertising than his rival Joe Biden in a presidential race that is shattering ad spending records.
Barack Obama's former vice president is projected to spend twice as much as the Republican billionaire incumbent on television advertisements by election day November 3, according to data compiled by firm Advertising Analytics.
Even more striking, since September 1 the group has seen team Trump "completely reduce... or reduce greatly" its broadcast ad funding in several Midwestern states and other battlegrounds like Pennsylvania that could determine his fate in the election, said Advertising Analytics vice president John Link.
2020 Election
Trump has 66 GOP endorsements ‘former national security and senior officials’ — who have no real experience: conservative
In an election year, it is commonplace for candidates to list lengthy endorsements in an effort to showcase the trust, loyalty and earned respect by recognizable names and organizations. This year, the process is a bit different.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump. On the flip-side, Trump has a total of 66.