Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany scorched for hypocrisy after calling Miles Taylor a ‘coward’ and a ‘two-faced liar’ pushing his own agenda

Published

26 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (CNN)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is once again under fire for her hypocrisy after attacking Miles Taylor. The former Homeland Security chief of staff for months has been criticizing the Trump administration, and today acknowledged he is “Anonymous,” the author of the bombshell 2018 New York Times op-ed revealing a small cadre of administration officials were working, he claimed, to protect America from Trump’s worst impulses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Miles Taylor, who now admits to being ‘Anonymous,’ once told us he was NOT Anonymous,” McEnany blared on Twitter. “He LIED! This is everything people hate about Washington — two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the People. This is the epitome of the swamp!”

She also issued a lengthy statement she submitted to the White House press pool calling Taylor a “coward,” and an “arrogant deep state operative.”

McEnany is President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, and while it is a crowded field she is by far the one who lies the most. Infamously, on her first day she promised reporters she would never lie to them in the beginning of her press briefing. Minutes later, she lied.

Many Americans see McEnany as a two-faced liar who pushes Trump’s agenda at the expense of the people.

On social media she was quickly scorched.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ted Cruz scrambles to atone for saying nice things about Joe Biden

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was ranting and raving like a wild man today, which is most certainly not news. But the backstory is hilarious.

Cruz was inconsolable Wednesday about Twitter’s decision to apply its policies against the spread of hacked materials to New York Post reporting that was based on hacked materials. At issue was the Post’s earnest attempt to invent an October surprise with the “bombshell” that Hunter Biden and the Biden family are responsible for all of the world’s corruption and pedophilia for the past 30 years. Or something of the sort.

While the Post stories might be traceable to reliable sources in the Kremlin, normal people in the media--including some at Fox News--have not been able to confirm the authenticity of whatever might or might not exist on a personal laptop left in a repair shop. As if it all weren’t sleazy enough, the obvious instigator was Rudy Guiliani, who had apparently picked up some information while running a political errand to Ukraine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump staffer says conservative media ‘brainwashed’ her into hating Democrats

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, Jessica Denson, the former coordinator of the Trump 2016 campaign's Hispanic outreach who starred in a recent ad for Joe Biden, opened up about how she was taken in by the Trump campaign — and why he must be defeated.

"My motive to go and help that campaign and be of service to the American people was sabotaged, and I've seen my experience repeated in the experience of one public servant after another over the past four years," said Denson, who spearheaded a lawsuit to free former Trump campaign officials from nondisclosure agreements. "I have seen that this campaign continues to go out brandishing a Bible and an American flag and claiming that they have anything to do with freedom, but I've lived first-hand that they have nothing to do with freedom. They have worked very much against free speech and democracy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany scorched for hypocrisy after calling Miles Taylor a ‘coward’ and a ‘two-faced liar’ pushing his own agenda

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is once again under fire for her hypocrisy after attacking Miles Taylor. The former Homeland Security chief of staff for months has been criticizing the Trump administration, and today acknowledged he is "Anonymous," the author of the bombshell 2018 New York Times op-ed revealing a small cadre of administration officials were working, he claimed, to protect America from Trump's worst impulses.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE