Kellyanne Conway is latest Trump confidante to test positive for COVID-19
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Before joining the White House, Kellyanne Conway was the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign.
“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: