Quantcast
Connect with us

Kim Jong Un ‘offered his sympathy’ after Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus: report

Published

1 min ago

on

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, pictured in April 2017 (AFP Photo/ED JONES)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Donald Trump after the US president’s diagnosis with coronavirus, wishing him a quick recovery, state media said Saturday.

“He offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

“He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said it was the first time Kim had sent well wishes to a world leader who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump announced in the early hours of Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Later in the day, he headed to a military hospital for further observation and treatment.

Trump and Kim held three high-profile meetings starting in June 2018, after an uptick in tensions between Washington and Pyongyang at the start of Trump’s term.

But nothing concrete emerged in terms of Pyongyang’s denuclearization, and talks have been officially at a standstill for months.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in mid-September that talks were ongoing behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has consistently portrayed his close relationship with Kim as one of his foreign policy achievements.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump diagnosis could change his COVID view: GOP mayor says ‘there is no zealot like a convert’

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital could change his views on the COVID-19 pandemic that he repeatedly downplayed.

"Across the country, scores of elected officials at all levels of government have experienced the alarming moment of finding out that they have tested positive for the coronavirus," The New York Times reported Friday evening.

The newspaper interviewed Kevin Brooks, the Republican mayor of Cleveland, Tennessee. Brooks was hospitalized for 11 days.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham says he feels ‘fine’ and will have a virtual hearing for Amy Coney Barrett

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

While President Donald J. Trump embarks on his COVID-19 related hospital stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is pushing forward with hopes of securing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court bench.

"I feel fine and look forward to the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12," stated Graham. "Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so."

It's a far stretch from the statement Graham made on March 10, 2016.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump boards Marine One — walking under his own power — for airlift to Walter Reed Hospital

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

The leader of the free world was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Video showed President Donald Trump leaving the White House without assistance and even wearing a coronavirus mask.

Trump boarded Marine One and was successfully transported to the hospital in Bethesda.

CNN's Jim Acosta reported Trump did not answer any questions.

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE