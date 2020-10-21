‘Kiss your seat goodbye’: Embattled GOP senator burned to the ground for backing Amy Coney Barrett

Embattled interim Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) threw her support behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

McSally, who was appointed to the Senate after losing her 2018 election for Arizona’s other Senate seat, is currently trailing former astronaut Mark Kelly in the polls and fundraising.

“Today, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose grace and incredible command of the law are as evident in person as they were during her confirmation hearings. I look forward to voting in favor of her historic confirmation,” McSally posted on Twitter with a photo of the two.

Today, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose grace and incredible command of the law are as evident in person as they were during her confirmation hearings. I look forward to voting in favor of her historic confirmation. pic.twitter.com/m4uheFusM8 — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) October 21, 2020

McSally was harshly criticized for supporting Barrett. Here is some of what people were saying:

Shameful to see two privileged white women planning to take rights from other American women. Women should control their bodies & the decisions about their future. — Stavy C. (@stavroscosmos) October 21, 2020

She's going to take our rights and healthcare away. Shame on you. — Dr. Kristy King (@kristy_king) October 21, 2020

Excuse me unelected senator but where can I puke? pic.twitter.com/3Xcbv8abb7 — Cathygraphics 🌊(my gun is my cartoon✍️✊) (@Cathygraphics1) October 21, 2020

She has worked for years to overturn or deny Americans their rights; their legal rights!

She is opposed to views held by the majority of Americans.

She is unfit to fill this seat, still warm from RBG. — PearlyB (@PearlyB57) October 21, 2020

Women have been having abortions since biblical times and they always will. No law will stop them. All Roe does is make them safe. It’s really just that simple.

Fun fact: Republicans pay for and have abortions too. — YoSemite in the Desert (@littlejackie66) October 21, 2020

How could you tell – you don't know anything about law and apparently neither does she.https://t.co/FhcCSfsWeG — Ewing619 (@Ewing619) October 21, 2020

Command of the law??? She can't name the 5 freedoms in the 1st amendment! Totally unqualified! — Betsy 🌊 🇺🇸 🆘️ #PRU 💙 #BidenHarris2020 🌊😷 (@erichards24) October 21, 2020

What is historic about her confirmation, exactly? Is it that you and your colleagues pushed it through despite millions of Americans already actively voting or is it that she is poised to take away healthcare in the middle of a pandemic? — “SuburbanHousewife” (@ALiberalCatLady) October 21, 2020

Even the pope disagrees with ACBs views. https://t.co/SsOqCU6Swy — Women,Booze,GOP_Death_Panels. (@GoldwaterLies) October 21, 2020

Incredible command of the law? She doesn't know if voter intimidation is illegal? Covid Barrett was at Denny's for breakfast before the 1st hearing, and, when asked if she wanted her eggs scrambled, sunny side up, or over easy, she declined to answer the question…too abstract. — @RPh (@dentrobo) October 21, 2020

Well good for you. Isn't that special. Voting her for Supreme Court Justice will be a BIG mistake! Be submissive to your husband?

Abortions are wrong?

Gays can't be married? That's not today's America.

Not by a longshot! — Loretta Simmerman (@simm2dawg) October 21, 2020

And the rest of the nation looks forward to Arizona voters voting you out — larrymark (@larrymark) October 21, 2020

Kiss your seat goodbye! unqualified mcsally and barrett! https://t.co/EtIaYzLh0x — Penski23 (@penski23) October 21, 2020

And we look forward to you being voted out in a landslide. #VoteThemAllOut2020 #VoteBlueDownBallot https://t.co/04ToppAFKO — 💙💙💙TALA RESISTS💙💙💙 (@beenthiswayb4) October 21, 2020

