‘Kiss your seat goodbye’: Embattled GOP senator burned to the ground for backing Amy Coney Barrett

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Martha McSally and Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Twitter).

Embattled interim Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) threw her support behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

McSally, who was appointed to the Senate after losing her 2018 election for Arizona’s other Senate seat, is currently trailing former astronaut Mark Kelly in the polls and fundraising.

“Today, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose grace and incredible command of the law are as evident in person as they were during her confirmation hearings. I look forward to voting in favor of her historic confirmation,” McSally posted on Twitter with a photo of the two.

McSally was harshly criticized for supporting Barrett. Here is some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
