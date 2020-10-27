Quantcast
Kris Kobach asks for allegedly fraudulent Bannon wall funds to be ‘unfrozen’ so he can get paid for his work promoting it

2 hours ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. (Screengrab from NYU GovLab interview)

On Tuesday, Law & Crime reported that former Kansas Secretary of State and longtime Trump ally Kris Kobach was rebuffed by federal prosecutors for trying to “inject” himself into the fraud case against former Trump campaign chairman and adviser Steve Bannon.

“Kobach … is apparently looking to unfreeze We Build the Wall funds so he can get paid for the work he did,” reported Matt Naham. “Kobach has attempted to do this [by] challenging a restraining order that ‘intended to safeguard funds that will be subject to forfeiture following a conviction in this case[…].'”

“Prosecutors said Tuesday that the We Build the Wall-Kobach request to get involved in the criminal matter was legally baseless and would ‘seriously jeopardize’ an ongoing investigation that may also implicate other people and entities,” said the report. “‘We Build the Wall is not a defendant in this matter, and the fact that the [frozen] Accounts are in the name of We Build the Wall does not permit its intervening now,’ the memorandum said. ‘Additionally, Kobach is neither a defendant nor the owner of the Accounts, and therefore in this context is nothing more than an unsecured creditor with no property interest in the accounts.'”

We Build the Wall was a supposed crowdfunding effort to privately construct a border wall for Trump. Bannon and his partner, veteran Brian Kolfage, have been charged with fraud, with prosecutors alleging that they diverted the proceeds from the crowdfunding effort for personal use.

Kobach was also involved in promoting the crowdfunding campaign, but has not been charged in the alleged criminal scheme.


Pro-Trump internet trolls tried to hijack Nickelodeon’s kid’s survey on who should be president — and failed

3 mins ago

October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon hosted its "Kids Pick The President" straw poll, in which young viewers of the network give their own opinion on who should win the presidential election. The poll has no electoral significance, given that kids cannot vote and given that the survey methodology is not scientific and lets anyone opt in regardless of how it balances the sample.

Despite this, pro-Trump internet trolls reportedly sought to hijack the results, spreading the message to get people to flood the poll with votes for President Donald Trump.

In the end, however, they couldn't even do it. Joe Biden won the poll, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Wisconsin sees ‘nightmare scenario’ of COVID cases — as Trump ignores medical advice for campaign rally

9 mins ago

October 27, 2020

Wisconsin residents saw a “nightmare scenario” situation unfold Tuesday as 5,262 COVID-19 cases rocked the state, resulting in 64 deaths as President Donald Trump held a large campaign rally with few masks and zero social distancing.

"This is no longer a slow-motion disaster," said Gregory Poland, director of the vaccine research group at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "This is a disaster in warp speed. And it's maddening to me as a physician because a whole lot of people have died and are dying."

https://twitter.com/MJSphotog/status/1321224234270625794

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the state Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records far above any previous daily counts. The death toll now stands at 1,852.

Trump’s website hacked and defaced to stop the ‘fake-news’ spread by the president: report

31 mins ago

October 27, 2020

President Donald Trump's website appeared to have been briefly hacked on Tuesday -- one week before the 2020 presidential campaign.

Visitors to the site briefly saw a fake DOJ takedown notice.

"This site was seized," the message read. "The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded (sic) by President Donald J. Trump."

"It is time to allow the world to know the truth," the message continued.

The message also claimed "secret conversations" prove the Trump administration "is involved in the origin of the coronavirus."

There is no evidence that is the case, experts believe the virus originated in China.

