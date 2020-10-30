Quantcast
LA mayor blasted for discounting parking tickets paid early as COVID-19 relief: ‘This is taunting poor people’

Published

1 min ago

on

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The mayor of Los Angeles received harsh pushback on Friday for offering a discount on parking tickets paid early as a coronavirus stimulus measure.

“Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced a program for drivers to receive a $20 discount on certain traffic citations if they are paid within 48 hours,” CBS Los Angeles reported Friday. “The new program will award discounts for early payment on citations related to residential street sweeping, overnight and oversize parking districts, and vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts.”

The mayor posted on Twitter that LA was “delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Users on Twitter had choice words for Garcetti:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
