LA mayor blasted for discounting parking tickets paid early as COVID-19 relief: ‘This is taunting poor people’
The mayor of Los Angeles received harsh pushback on Friday for offering a discount on parking tickets paid early as a coronavirus stimulus measure.
“Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced a program for drivers to receive a $20 discount on certain traffic citations if they are paid within 48 hours,” CBS Los Angeles reported Friday. “The new program will award discounts for early payment on citations related to residential street sweeping, overnight and oversize parking districts, and vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts.”
The mayor posted on Twitter that LA was “delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We're delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours. https://t.co/jqG5kxudvi
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2020
Users on Twitter had choice words for Garcetti:
Have you tried just NOT handing out parking tickets right now?
— bethnintzel (@bethnintzel) October 31, 2020
Something tells me broke folks aren't paying tickets and you need the money so you are trying to incentivize them with a discount. Real assistance is forgiveness or not writing them in the first place.
— Dr. Leo Spaceman (@iamdb) October 31, 2020
Translation:
Well-off folks with money 💰 in the bank, who can afford to pay off tickets quickly, get a $20 discount on parking fines.
Poor and jobless folks who need time to scrap together enough dough 💸 must pay the fines in full.
— samarkand (@iaacm) October 31, 2020
This you? pic.twitter.com/8gDC8BIoDG
— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) October 31, 2020
How do you think people facing economic hardship are going to just have $40-$100 available to spend unexpectedly within 48 hours this is literally only going to help rich people
— 📺 Catch the West Wing Thread Live Read Replay 📺 (@jelenawoehr) October 31, 2020
Just resign for fux sakes my guy
— Cam (@cameron_kasky) October 31, 2020
Ah, so a discount for people who have enough financial resources to pay immediately. That makes a whole lot of fucking sense.
— NO ON 20/22/25 | Kwisatz Sazerac 🥾 (@acekatana) October 31, 2020
Parking tickets for street sweeping in mostly low income neighborhood are $75. Perhaps that should also be revisited, because that's unconscionable even during normal times.
— Rebecca Emily Darling (@RococoVintage) October 31, 2020
Lmaoooo. I triple checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account. Unbelievable.
— K.C. Scott (@BlackSitcomDad) October 31, 2020
next tweet: LADOT Raises Parking Citations by $25
— Dr. Leo Spaceman (@iamdb) October 31, 2020
— Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) October 31, 2020
This is taunting poor people. https://t.co/ENykAXAamQ
— Dave "Poggers” Anthony (@daveanthony) October 31, 2020
beyond parody. TWENTY DOLLARS OFF PARKING TICKETS is the best COVID relief our government can come up with after they chose to enforce parking tickets https://t.co/cxKf0WV0yQ
— beguiling bug (@runolgarun) October 31, 2020
The people: Cancel the rent
Garcetti: I won't cancel the rent, but I'll give you a discount on the ticket the City is giving you. You're welcome. https://t.co/jg7KGeP69h
— Street Watch LA (@StreetWatchLA) October 31, 2020
How benevolent and kind are our overlords. https://t.co/8abq9f2Ux2
— J. A. Ebberts (@JAEbberts) October 31, 2020
Eric, you are a major-league dipshit https://t.co/FbmE4kXg2U
— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) October 31, 2020
Thank you mayor for gently fucking us instead of hard fucking us https://t.co/ksjYZnPgLN
— TV-MA (spooky all year-round) (@tvmanoise) October 31, 2020
Is this a fucking joke? https://t.co/bn9GeeX3WJ
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 31, 2020
This is hilarious. A $20 discount on tickets as pandemic relief. https://t.co/6tez15H3BR
— Zito (@_Zeets) October 31, 2020
There’s still time to delete this https://t.co/ww2BWUIUyH
— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 31, 2020