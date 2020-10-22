Lara Trump’s lie about Biden family business deals demolished by conservative: ‘You could look it up’

On Fox News Thursday, ahead of the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden was allowing his family to use his name “while he was vice president” to secure profitable business deals.

Lara Trump just murdered irony pic.twitter.com/aBSQjLUp32 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

But conservative writer Jonah Goldberg immediately pointed out the problem with her claim: the emails and text messages the Trump campaign is trying to use as proof of this are from 2017 — meaning that none of this occurred during Biden’s vice presidency.

Lara Trump has said three times during an interview on @foxnews just now that these emails/texts show Biden was making deals **while** Vice President. The emails and texts are from 2017. Joe Biden was not Vice President in 2017. You could look it up. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 22, 2020

The Trump family — despite its own open pattern of nepotism and government profiteering — has fought to make Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine a central issue in the final stretch of the campaign.