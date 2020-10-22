Quantcast
Lara Trump’s lie about Biden family business deals demolished by conservative: ‘You could look it up’

Published

1 min ago

on

Lara Trump (Image credit: Fox News)

On Fox News Thursday, ahead of the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden was allowing his family to use his name “while he was vice president” to secure profitable business deals.

But conservative writer Jonah Goldberg immediately pointed out the problem with her claim: the emails and text messages the Trump campaign is trying to use as proof of this are from 2017 — meaning that none of this occurred during Biden’s vice presidency.

The Trump family — despite its own open pattern of nepotism and government profiteering — has fought to make Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine a central issue in the final stretch of the campaign.

Lara Trump just murdered irony pic.twitter.com/aBSQjLUp32

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

