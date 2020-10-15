‘Lazy coward’ Trump doesn’t have enough ambition to lead a civil war: columnist
Atlantic columnist Graeme Wood says Americans shouldn’t be worried about President Donald Trump launching a civil war if he loses the 2020 presidential race — but only because he’s too much of a “lazy coward” to follow through with it.
Even though the president’s rhetoric about the 2020 election is sparking legitimate fears of violence at polling places, Wood believes that the president won’t have the attention span or mental fortitude required to lead a violent insurrection against Joe Biden should the Democrat win the 2020 election.
Instead, he believes that Trump is more likely to refuse to concede the election, while at the same time quietly packing his bags and stealing “some White House–branded complimentary toiletries” on his way out the door.
The one problem for Trump, however, is that leaving the presidency could open him up to being prosecuted for offenses such as tax fraud, which is something he’s currently being investigated for by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
However, he predicts Trump could resign after losing the election and then have Mike Pence issue a preemptive pardon for whatever federal charges he might face.
“That seems to be what Trump is preparing now: insurance against a loss, so he can skate past criminal charges and live out the playboy post-presidency he has longed for since taking office,” he concludes.
2020 Election
‘You won’t leave the White House’: Fox Business host confronts Trump over threat not to concede
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that he might not allow a "friendly transition" of power if he loses the election in November.
"Under what circumstances would you concede?" Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked the president during a telephone interview.
"All I want is a fair election," Trump said.
"So, it's your judgement as to whether it's fair or not as to whether you would concede," Varney remarked.
"Stuart, they always talk about the friendly transition," Trump opined. "They spied on my campaign and they got caught. They tried to overthrow the president of the United States and they got caught. And then they stand up so innocent and they say, 'Will you, you know, do a fair transition?' Well, they didn't do a fair transition."
2020 Election
Trump inadvertently exposes White House lie: ‘I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot’
President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday that he is not tested for COVID-19 every day even though the White House has claimed that he is.
Trump made the admission during an interview on Fox Business.
"I'm tested not every day, but I'm tested a lot," the president explained. "I was really tested a lot after I got rid of [COVID-19] because they wanted to make sure and I was tested a lot. I said, 'How many tests do I have to take?' But the doctors did a great job."
Trump went on to hype Regeneron, the company which supplied a therapeutic drug to help him fight COVID-19.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham admits to Amy Klobuchar: ‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday asserted that Democrats "have a good chance" of defeating President Donald Trump in November.
During a hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) objected to the push to seat the Supreme Court nominee on the bench before the election.
"I just don't think you can separate this from the election that we are in," Klobuchar said. "I don't come out of this with cries of defeat? You know why? Because it's motivating more people to vote. You chose to do it in the middle of an election so let's all go out there and vote. That's what happening because this should not be Donald Trump's judge."