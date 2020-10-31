LeBron James analyzes Barack Obama’s 3-pointer while stumping for Biden: ‘Now you just showing out’

Former President Barack Obama appeared to be having a great time while on the campaign trail for his former vice president on Saturday.

The former president posted video to Twitter showing him being passed a basketball and nailing a three-point shot with nothing but net.

“Oh,” the crowd exclaimed.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Joe Biden can be heard saying off-camera.

“That’s what I do,” the 59-year-old former president says while walking off the court.

He then lowered his mask to make sure he was heard.

“That’s what I do!” he shouted.

“Whoa,” Biden repeated.

Obama posted the video with a “shoot your shot” message to voters, where it was seen by NBA legend LeBron James.

“Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!” he posted to his King James account.

