LeBron James analyzes Barack Obama’s 3-pointer while stumping for Biden: ‘Now you just showing out’
Former President Barack Obama appeared to be having a great time while on the campaign trail for his former vice president on Saturday.
The former president posted video to Twitter showing him being passed a basketball and nailing a three-point shot with nothing but net.
“Oh,” the crowd exclaimed.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Joe Biden can be heard saying off-camera.
“That’s what I do,” the 59-year-old former president says while walking off the court.
He then lowered his mask to make sure he was heard.
“That’s what I do!” he shouted.
“Whoa,” Biden repeated.
Obama posted the video with a “shoot your shot” message to voters, where it was seen by NBA legend LeBron James.
“Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!” he posted to his King James account.
Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾 https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020
2020 Election
LeBron James analyzes Barack Obama’s 3-pointer while stumping for Biden: ‘Now you just showing out’
Former President Barack Obama appeared to be having a great time while on the campaign trail for his former vice president on Saturday.
The former president posted video to Twitter showing him being passed a basketball and nailing a three-point shot with nothing but net.
"Oh," the crowd exclaimed.
"Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," Joe Biden can be heard saying off-camera.
"That's what I do," the 59-year-old former president says while walking off the court.
He then lowered his mask to make sure he was heard.
"That's what I do!" he shouted.
"Whoa," Biden repeated.
2020 Election
Dr. Tony Fauci comes clean on Trump’s pandemic response: America ‘could not possibly be positioned more poorly’
The nation's leading infectious-disease expert gave a blunt assessment's of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 failures in a bombshell new interview with The Washington Post.
“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci told the newspaper. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”
2020 Election
Bill Barr’s house picketed by Trump supporters — because he hasn’t locked up Joe Biden yet
President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the Department of Justice not persecuting and locking up his political opponents.
It appears his supporters have received the message.
On Saturday, Barr's house outside Washington, DC was met with protesters.
"It's come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr's house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he's not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden," Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler posted on Twitter, with a picture.
It's come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr's house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he's not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Ko6Mbyfi97